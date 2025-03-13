More Bad News for Devils: Hamilton Out Rest of the Season

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald just revealed that defenseman Dougie Hamilton is out for the rest of the season and possibly the playoffs with a serious injury. Not only that, but Jonas Siegenthaler is out long-term as well.

It’s more bad news for a Devils’ team that already had to shut down Jack Hughes and is losing top players left and right.

This is why the Devils were targeting a left-shot defenseman at the trade deadline. They knew then that the organization was unlikely to have any of these players back.

Hamilton sustained a lower-body injury earlier this month when he collided with Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment. He was able to leave the ice under his own power but was limping and did not return to the March 4 game.

The Devils ultimately lost that game.

Hamilton played just 20 games last season due to injury, posting 16 points (5G, 11A) with a minus-8 rating. He rebounded this season, recording 40 points (9G, 31A) in 63 games with a plus-9 rating while averaging 19:48 of ice time.

They are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games and are holding onto a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Devils hold the third spot in the Metropolitan Division with 76 points.

