New Jersey Devils
More Bad News for Devils: Hamilton Out Rest of the Season
Defenseman Dougie Hamilton of the New Jersey Devils is out for the season with an injury. He is not likely to be back for the playoffs.
New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald just revealed that defenseman Dougie Hamilton is out for the rest of the season and possibly the playoffs with a serious injury. Not only that, but Jonas Siegenthaler is out long-term as well.
It’s more bad news for a Devils’ team that already had to shut down Jack Hughes and is losing top players left and right.
This is why the Devils were targeting a left-shot defenseman at the trade deadline. They knew then that the organization was unlikely to have any of these players back.
Hamilton sustained a lower-body injury earlier this month when he collided with Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment. He was able to leave the ice under his own power but was limping and did not return to the March 4 game.
The Devils ultimately lost that game.
Hamilton played just 20 games last season due to injury, posting 16 points (5G, 11A) with a minus-8 rating. He rebounded this season, recording 40 points (9G, 31A) in 63 games with a plus-9 rating while averaging 19:48 of ice time.
They are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games and are holding onto a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Devils hold the third spot in the Metropolitan Division with 76 points.
Next: Mistake if Oilers Target Rival and Suspended Pending UFA
More News
-
NHL News/ 6 minutes ago
Steven Stamkos’ Impressive Performance Streak Continues
With his goal last night in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 minutes ago
Mistake if Oilers Target Rival and Suspended Pending UFA
Would Aaron Ekblad on the Edmonton Oilers be a good fit and would chasing...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 hour ago
Quiet Trade Market May Have Impacted Donato Contract Talks
The fact that a big trade market didn't open up for Ryan Donato might...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Did Oilers Get Bad News on Mattias Ekholm’s Health Status?
Mattias Ekholm will not be joining the Edmonton Oilers on their current road trip....
-
New York Rangers/ 22 hours ago
Big Trade Would Push Rangers to “Front of Line” on Senators Star
Arthur Staple of The Athletic says the Rangers might consider a huge trade to...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 22 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Sabres, Oilers, Rangers
In an NHL Trade Talk morning roundup: what's going on with Rasmus Dahlin, is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Columnist Predicts Oilers Target 20-Goal Panthers Free Agent
Among six bold predictions for the Oilers over the next 12 months was Edmonton...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Jonathan Quick Signs 1-Year Extension with New York Rangers
The club confirmed that veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick has signed a one-year contract extension...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Sabres, Oilers, Bruins, Capitals
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 11: Dahlin denies trade threat, McDavid frustrated, Bruins wouldn't...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Ottawa Senators Poised for a Postseason Run, Here’s Why
The Ottawa Senators are poised to make a run in the postseason and have...