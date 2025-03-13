Mistake if Oilers Target Rival and Suspended Pending UFA

In what might be one of the more interesting suggestions in some time, a columnist recently suggested that the Edmonton Oilers chase recently suspended defenseman Aaron Ekblad in free agency this summer. While acknowledging that Ekblad is a solid defenseman who has posted impressive numbers in the past, the optics of such a move and a potential overpay for Ekblad would be a potential disaster. Frankly, in this writer’s opinion, it would be a fireable offense for GM Stan Bowman if it doesn’t pan out.

There are several reasons this has a bad idea written all over it.

Ekblad Is Seen as a Cheater By Many Oilers Fans

Ekblad has been suspended 20 games without pay for violating the terms of the NHL’s Performance Enhancing Substance Program. This irks some Oilers fans so much because they immediately jumped to the conclusion that Ekblad was cheating during the Stanley Cup final last season when the Panthers beat the Oilers.

There is absolutely no evidence that Ekblad was taking PEDs or any kind of banned substance for an injury during last year’s playoffs, but that won’t matter to some Oilers fans. The sting of the loss is so great, that they’ll reach for any reason to hate this guy.

It’s not easy for fans to forget. Some might argue that it’s good to have a winner on the team now. Others won’t care, and he’ll be under a microscope during his entire tenure with the Oilers.

Ekblad Isn’t “That” Good

Ekblad is a solid but inconsistent defenseman. He’s also 29 years old. That means if the Oilers make a huge bid for him on the free agency market—which it would take considering no state tax and Ekblad’s feeling that he might now owe the Panthers a favor—a deal would take him into his mid-30s. If his game goes downhill or he’s not the defenseman the Oilers need, paying big money to acquire him could backfire.

The Oilers absolutely don’t need another overpaid defenseman. Darnell Nurse has been taking his lumps for a couple of years now. Evan Bouchard is likely to get a big contract that won’t sit well with a huge portion of the fan base. Adding Ekblad to the mix when the Oilers also need to figure out a contract for Connor McDavid and potentially address their goaltending would be a polarizing move.

If the Oilers are going to add another defenseman, they need a sure thing. Ekblad isn’t that. His numbers and his recent suspension (based on his injury history) make him, at best, a maybe. This is a player who, when healthy, is an upgrade. That said, he hasn’t played a full 82-game season since 2018.

Ekblad chokes out Evan Bouchard in 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final

Adding Ekblad also likely means a bridge contract for Bouchard or saying goodbye completely. As much as Bouchard seems to be struggling, swapping out one for the other could be a decision that comes back to bite the Oilers.

Ekblad Likely Won’t Leave the Panthers Voluntarily

It’s important to remember that unless the Panthers want to move on, Ekblad isn’t leaving Florida unless he’s essentially forced out. It’s the only team he’s ever played for, and re-signing there would have massive benefits.

To sign a suspended, potentially regressing defenseman who choked out Evan Bouchard at big money when he likely would have preferred to stay where he was is a bad look.

Can the Oilers really afford to pay more than $7.5 million for a defenseman that doesn’t pan out?

