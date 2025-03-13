NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Devils, Maple Leafs, Celebrini, Bedard

In our NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup, the New Jersey Devils made it public that they’ve lost Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler in the long term. Meanwhile, it is believed that, if Sam Bennett gets to market as a free agent, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be active in trying to sign him. Finally,

Top NHL Trade Deadline Roundup Story:

Devils Lose Hamilton and Siegenthaler

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald shared the news that defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler will both be out the rest of the regular season and likely the playoffs. Fitzgerald pursued a left-shot defenseman at the deadline and was rumored to have been in talks about Luke Schenn because he knew the team wouldn’t have two key players available to them.

The Devils have lost some huge pieces ahead of the playoffs, and it will be tough for them to maintain pace without Hamilton, Seigenthaler and Jack Hughes.

Will Maple Leafs Join the Group Chasing Sam Bennett?

We wrote yesterday that the Edmonton Oilers might be a team to watch if Sam Bennett makes it to market as a pending UFA. The Oilers aren’t the only team that will jump into the mix. Jeff Marek notes that it will be a “cattle auction” for Bennett if he becomes a UFA and the Toronto Maple Leafs will definitely get involved in the bidding.

Marek said the Leafs are going to be on the lookout for hard-nosed, grumpy players that no one wants to play against. Bennett is that guy. Bennett is also represented by agent Darren Ferris, who likes to take his players (including Mitch Marner) to market.

Bedard vs. Celebrini: No. 1 Picks Go Head to Head Thursday Night

Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini, two of the NHL’s brightest young stars, will go head-to-head for the first time tonight when the Chicago Blackhawks visit the San Jose Sharks. The meeting between the back-to-back No. 1 overall picks is going to be a must-watch as two the NHL’s future stars showcase their talents.

Celebrini vs Bedard: NHL Trade Talk

Celebrini played against Bedard when they were younger. “He’s always been a superstar,” Celebrini said. But, to battle in the NHL is different. Celebrini has 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 54 games this season.

Bedard, last season’s Calder Trophy winner, leads the Blackhawks with 52 points (17 goals, 35 assists) in 65 games.

Both have shown they can be difference-makers despite playing on struggling teams.

The stakes may be low for both teams since the playoffs aren’t in the picture. That doesn’t mean the game won’t matter.

