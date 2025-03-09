NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Bruins

Boston Bruins
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 8), a day after the NHL trade deadline, reports have surfaced about some of the deals that didn’t happen and conversations between players and teams that led to big moves in the final hours of Friday’s action. The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs chased Mikko Rantanen, but both teams weren’t able to finalize the deal. The Boston Bruins did make an offer to Brad Marchand, but he shot down the extension. Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins were busy, but were their moves done with a purpose?
Oilers and Maple Leafs Chased Mikko Rantanen
It was learned that the Oilers and Maple Leafs both went after Rantanen at the trade deadline, ready to make a big trade and sign the forward to an extension. Edmonton didn’t have the assets to make the trade, but they did have a big extension offer on the table.
Friedman wrote in a column on Saturday that the Maple Leafs were asked to include Mitch Marner in the trade and went to the forward to ask. He declined, so the Leafs tried to make a deal that included two of the team’s top prospects and two first-round picks.
Bruins Made an Offer to Marchand
Before the Bruins traded Marchard to the Florida Panthers for a second-round pick, he was offered an extension. Speculation was that it was a two-year deal worth $3 million per season. He felt he was worth more and declined. It was then said he wanted to specifically go to the Florida Panthers so the Bruins helped facilitate a trade there.
Could the Bruins have gotten more if they’d traded him elsewhere?
Did Penguins Make Moves to Go Big This Summer?
The Pittsburgh Penguins were busy at the trade deadline, but they sold pieces and kept others. Was there a strategy to their deadline moves and is all of this a setup to make a series of moves in the offseason that will help turn things around in a quick retool?
It’s important to the Penguins that they make moves that will keep the team competitive while Sidney Crosby is a part of the roster.
