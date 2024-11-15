Malkin’s Priority Creates Roadblock for Penguins in Trade Talks

Despite a turbulent start to the season and swirling rumors about potential roster changes, Evgeni Malkin is staying committed to the Pittsburgh Penguins and hinted that even if he’s asked to be traded amidst a rebuild, he’s not inclined to say yes. As speculation intensifies that general manager Kyle Dubas could initiate a complete teardown, Malkin made it clear he has no desire to leave the only NHL team he has ever played for, even if they aren’t winning hockey games.

“This is my second home,” Malkin told reporters. “I’m glad to be here. It doesn’t matter if we win or we lose, I want to be here always together with Sid [Crosby] and Tanger [Kris Letang].” While nobody wants to lose, his comments about winning and losing suggest that it’s no longer about finding success as a team and competing for the Stanley Cup. For Malkin, it’s about going out and winding down his career with his best friends.

His loyalty to his friends and his love for the city trumps being competitive. For some, winning is all that matters. For Malkin, he’s done that. He wants to win again, but if he’s not on a Cup-contending team, he’s got no itch to accept or demand a trade to land with one.

Dubas Will Have Trouble Trading Malkin

Dubas has reportedly stated that no one, aside from Crosby, is untouchable, and the recent trade of Lars Eller only added fuel to the speculation that more players could be on the move. But Malkin insists that he wants to stay and fight for the team he has called home for nearly two decades. “We understand it’s a tough time right now,” he said. “I want to stay together… We will fight every game.”

Malkin has a full no-move clause, so if he doesn’t want to go anywhere, he doesn’t have to. And, with two seasons remaining on his current contract at $6.1 million per season, it will be fascinating to see what comes after that contract is complete. At 38, he’s unlikely to be re-signed (at least not for anything above $1 million). Does that mean his only play after the 2025-26 season ends is to retire?

