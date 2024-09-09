Craig Berube’s Coaching Style: A New Voice Was Needed

In The Hockey Writers Roundtable, host Matthew Zator discusses the expectations for the new Maple Leafs head coach, Craig Berube, with Maple Leafs writer Peter Baracchini. Berube, who comes from the St. Louis Blues, brings a veteran presence and championship pedigree, having coached the Blues to a Stanley Cup in 2019. But is he the right coach for the Maple Leafs at this point? Baracchini shares his insights.

A Shift from Sheldon Keefe’s “Player’s Coach” Approach

Baracchini points out that Berube’s predecessor, Sheldon Keefe, was considered a “player’s coach.” While Keefe maintained good relationships with players, his coaching philosophy wasn’t always resonating with the team. Baracchini suggests that a fresh voice and a new mindset are necessary to reinvigorate the team.

Berube is known for his uncompromising, no-nonsense coaching style that demands accountability. Baracchini believes this change could catalyze success, especially as the Maple Leafs seek to take the next step in their playoff aspirations.

Physicality and Possession: A Balanced Approach

One of the attributes Berube brings to the Maple Leafs is a focus on physical play, but not in a reckless way. Baracchini stresses that Berube will want the Leafs to finish their checks and battle hard for possession. This aligns well with Toronto’s puck-possession style, as establishing a strong forecheck could enhance the Leafs’ ability to control the game.

Craig Berube, now the Maple Leafs Head coach

Baracchini also highlights Berube’s detailed approach to the game. He holds players accountable, emphasizing defensive and offensive responsibilities across the entire roster. This balance between physicality and possession could help the Leafs unlock a more well-rounded game.

Berube Will Expect Defensive Responsibility Across the Lineup

One of the Maple Leafs’ weaknesses is inconsistency in maintaining a defensive structure without losing offensive punch. Baracchini believes Berube will be able to instill a team-wide focus on accountability. If Toronto can integrate defensively-minded forwards while maintaining offensive potency, it could become a more balanced and dangerous team.

In particular, Berube’s ability to bring out a “committee approach” could be beneficial. Baracchini points to the St. Louis Blues’ championship run, where the team thrived with blue-collar contributions from all players, whether top-line stars or role players.

The Maple Leafs Stars Must Adapt to the New Identity

While Berube’s system encourages a team-first approach, Toronto’s stars—Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander—will still lead offensively. Baracchini suggests that while we may see a slight dip in their production, it will serve the greater goal: a more defensively responsible, team-oriented style of play.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander will help lead the Maple Leafs.

This balance is crucial. The team must buy into Berube’s philosophy without stifling its offensive firepower, a delicate tightrope for any coach.

At the draft, Berube emphasized the importance of his team having a clear identity. Baracchini expects this to be an element of the Maple Leafs’ approach in 2024-25. Although Toronto has star power, Berube will want to instill a more responsible, defensively aware mentality across the board.

For Baracchini, this could be the difference between a hard-fought win and a devastating loss. As the season progresses, it will be fascinating to see how Berube implements his game plan and whether the team fully embraces his vision.

The Bottom Line: Berube’s Potential Impact

Baracchini is optimistic about Berube’s arrival in Toronto, predicting his coaching style could work wonders with the team. He’s ready to see how Berube approaches the preseason and how quickly the Leafs can adapt to his system.

With a new voice in the room and a tougher, more accountable approach, the Maple Leafs could be poised to make the leap they’ve been striving for in recent years.

Related: Little Empathy for Nick Robertson In Maple Leafs Nation