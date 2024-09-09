The Toronto Maple Leafs focused heavily on defense and goaltending during the offseason. Yet, they are rumored to be eyeing another blue-liner to bolster their already improved defensive core. One trade proposal, submitted by a fan via PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool, has gained some commentary. This speculative deal would see the Maple Leafs acquire Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton.

Breaking Down the Proposed Maple Leafs & Wild Trade

Maple Leafs would receive Jake Middleton (D). The Wild would receive Nick Robertson (LW), Timothy Liljegren (D), and a 2027 fourth-round pick. At first glance, this deal favors Toronto. Middleton is undoubtedly the best player involved, adding defensive depth and further solidifying the Maple Leafs’ blue line. However, the proposal raises several questions when looking at Minnesota’s side. These focus on how valuable Middleton has become to the Wild.

Looking at the players involved, Middleton, now 28, has quietly blossomed into one of the NHL’s more reliable defensemen since being traded to the Wild in 2022. In his most recent campaign, he posted 25 points (7 goals, 18 assists) across 80 games. While his offensive numbers are solid, Middleton’s value lies in his ability to play tough, shutdown defense. He has become a staple of Minnesota’s defensive core. He has been rewarded for his efforts with a four-year contract extension worth $17.4 million. It kicks in after this upcoming season.

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed defenceman Jake Middleton to a four-year, $17.4 million contract extension with an AAV of $4.35 million. pic.twitter.com/6k1UNTmWwD — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) July 1, 2024

Robertson, now 22, is a talented winger who has had a rocky start to his career. That’s primarily due to injuries and inconsistent opportunities. In 56 NHL games, Robertson has scored 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists). He has requested a trade and is reportedly seeking a fresh start where he could potentially earn more ice time and play a more significant offensive role. Robertson could slide into a middle-six forward position for Minnesota and offer potential scoring depth.

Liljegren, now 25, is a former first-round pick with solid defensive instincts and the ability to contribute offensively. He has registered 65 points (14 goals, 51 assists) in 196 career games. However, despite his potential, he has struggled to cement himself as a top-four defenseman in Toronto fully. In Minnesota, Liljegren could replace Middleton on the blue line, providing youth and potential upside to a team that values depth on defense.

Middleton’s Rise in Minnesota: Why Trade Him Now?

This proposal’s most glaring weakness concerns why the Wild would consider parting ways with Middleton. Furthermore, there’s no reason why Middleton would want to leave. Since joining the Wild in 2022, he has become crucial to their defensive identity. His grit, physicality, and shutdown ability have made him a fan favorite, and his game has only improved under the Wild’s system.

Moreover, Middleton is under contract through the 2028-29 season, making him a piece of Minnesota’s future. His recent four-year extension speaks volumes about how highly the Wild’s front office values him. After signing the deal, Middleton said, “We love the team, we love everything about Minnesota… we just couldn’t be happier to get this done.” The player and the organization are aligned on his future with the Wild.

So why would any rumors of a trade make sense? Quite simply, they don’t. For the Wild, trading a defenseman in the prime of his career who is locked into a team-friendly deal seems counterintuitive. While Robertson and Liljegren offer some promise, they don’t fill immediate needs for the Wild, especially with the departure of a proven defenseman like Middleton.

Does the Trade Benefit the Maple Leafs?

From the Toronto Maple Leafs’ perspective, acquiring Middleton would be a win. He would solidify the team’s defense, potentially slotting into a second-pairing role and taking pressure off their top pairing. However, the cost of giving up Nick Robertson and Timothy Liljegren, plus a future draft pick, is doable.

Nick Robertson for Jake Middleton Trade idea

While Robertson’s time in Toronto might end soon, Liljegren’s future remains uncertain. At 25, he’s still developing, and while he hasn’t lived up to the expectations of a first-round pick, he could still evolve into a reliable top-four defenseman. Toronto’s decision to include him in such a trade would hinge on how they evaluate his potential moving forward.

The Bottom Line: Does this Trade Make Sense? No!

For the Maple Leafs, acquiring Middleton would significantly strengthen their defense. For the Wild, trading Middleton, who has thrived in their system and signed a long-term extension, is hard to justify. He’s become a core part of their defensive lineup, and moving him for assets that don’t immediately meet their needs seems questionable.

Unless unknown factors stew beneath the surface, it’s difficult to see why the Wild would part with a player so integral to their future plans.

