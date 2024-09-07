Oilers, Leafs, and Flames Among Teams Interested in Mark Giordano

Despite his age and the fact he didn’t play a full season in 2023-24, veteran defenseman Mark Giordano remains a sought-after free agent as he explores his options for the upcoming NHL season. His agent Ritch Winter said Friday on Sportsnet’s Flames Talk, teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Buffalo Sabres have expressed interest in the 39-year-old. Despite being the NHL’s oldest player last season, Giordano has no plans to retire and is determined to secure another NHL contract.

The Maple Leafs, as well as the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Buffalo Sabres, are among the teams that have spoken with Mark Giordano’s camp this offseason, per his agent Ritch Winter. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/3Kh9jOXCZb — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) September 7, 2024

Giordano has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, contributing nine goals and 45 points in 144 games while averaging 18:14 of ice time per game. However, his role moving forward is expected to be as a bottom-pairing defenseman, given his declining minutes and possession stats. Whichever team signs him is likely only looking for a player who they can put out in certain situations and potentially not for every game. Last season, Giordano recorded his lowest average time-on-ice since the 2008-09 season.

Despite this, Giordano remains a valuable leader and veteran presence who could help a contending team and provide depth on the blue line. The Oilers, for example, might be looking for a player just like him. After losing Philip Broberg and Cody Ceci, they might benefit from Giordano’s experience and see him as a backup if a player like Ty Emberson doesn’t plan out as hoped.

The Leafs, who have maintained interest, would also provide him with another opportunity to contend for a Stanley Cup, and be a familiar location for him.

Mark Giordano wants to play another season in the NHL

A return to Calgary holds sentimental value as Giordano spent 15 seasons with the Flames and won a Norris Trophy in 2019. They aren’t contending, so this would be Giordano likely closing things out where they started or becoming a trade asset that could be moved at the deadline. Winter didn’t see the Flames as a favorite.

Buffalo, with a young defensive core, could also be a good fit, as Giordano’s leadership and experience would aid their development. The Sabres have been expected to take the next step for some time now, but it simply hasn’t happened.

Next: Insider Predicts McDavid’s AAV with Oilers Following Draisaitl Deal