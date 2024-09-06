Little Empathy for Nick Robertson In Maple Leafs Nation

Yesterday, TSN insider Pierre LeBrun shared that RFA (Restricted Free Agent) Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is holding firm in his trade demands. Despite the impending start of training camp and preseason, Robertson remains adamant about leaving the team and has reportedly refused to sign a new contract. LeBrun notes that while some had speculated Robertson might soften his stance as the season approaches, that is not the case.

LeBrun stated, “He still would prefer a change of address. He’s got a pretty powerful agent in Pat Brisson… but the process certainly hasn’t moved along as his camp would like.” He adds that while it’s still early and deadlines could spur a resolution, Robertson’s leverage is limited. LeBrun points out that there have been instances this offseason where players initially seeking a trade ended up signing new deals, like Martin Necas. Nevertheless, Robertson’s desire to move remains a top priority.

Related: 3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Goaltending Should Improve in 2024-25

How Maple Leafs Fans Reacted to the News

What was interesting about the LeBrun post was that many Maple Leafs fans responded to express their thoughts about Robertson’s desire for a change of scenery. In reading these readers’ responses, several themes emerged. One common sentiment was that Robertson’s current performance and fit with the team did not benefit the team. That led fans to believe a trade might be in everyone’s best interest. Some fans suggested that the team should move on if Robertson is not meeting expectations rather than persist with an unhappy player.

Nick Robertson Toronto Maple Leafs NHL

A significant number of fans criticized Robertson’s on-ice performance and attitude. Comments highlighted his physical struggles and a perceived lack of development in his 200-foot game. That led to skepticism about his potential value and future in the NHL. Fans pointed out that despite his talent, Robertson’s inability to adapt and succeed at a high level might limit his appeal to other teams.

Robertson Trade Speculations and Value Concerns

Several fans speculated about potential trades, suggesting possible scenarios where Robertson could be exchanged for players with similar trade requests or teams with the draft capital to facilitate a deal. However, there’s considerable doubt about his market value, with some fans questioning whether he would fetch a return worth pursuing. The idea of a trade involving Robertson remains polarizing, with opinions divided on whether he would be an asset to another team.

There were mixed suggestions on how the Maple Leafs should handle Robertson’s situation. Some fans proposed letting him sit if no reasonable trade offers materialize. Others believe the team should leverage his current status to secure a favorable deal. The consensus is that Robertson’s future with the Leafs should be reassessed, with many urging management to take decisive action.

Frustration with Media Coverage of the Maple Leafs

Finally, some fans voiced frustration with media coverage, specifically about how Pierre LeBrun portrayed the situation. They feel that coverage often skews negatively toward the Maple Leafs. LeBrun doesn’t reflect well on the team’s internal dynamics or the players involved. This adds another layer of discontent regarding Robertson’s situation and the ongoing speculation about his future.

In short, when everything is weighed and measured, there seems to be little empathy for Robertson in Leafs Nation.

Related: Jake McCabe Extension Talks Underway With Maple Leafs