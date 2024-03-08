Coyotes Trade Matt Dumba to the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Arizona Coyotes continue to be sellers as they have traded defender Matt Dumba to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The trade was broken by Jordan Schmaltz who has been all over the Coyotes’ moves this week. Dumba was signed by the Coyotes in free agency on a one-year, $3.9 million contract. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent once the season ends.
Pierre LeBrun reports that Dumba and a 7th in 2025 are going to Tampa in exchange for a 5th RD pick in 2027. There is no salary retention on Dumba in the trade.
Dumba has struggled this season for the Coyotes in the offensive aspects of the game. In 58 games this season Dumba has recorded four goals and 10 points, and he is on track to record one of the lowest point totals during a season in his career. There was interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs, but ultimately, the deal fell apart on the final day that he could be traded.
An offensive defenseman who, despite maintaining his shooting ability, has faced significant challenges due to injuries over the past few years. His role as a puck-mover has diminished, and this season, he hasn’t been carrying the puck as frequently, a substantial aspect of his game. It will be intriguing to see how impactful he’ll be.
What are the Lightning Getting In Dumba Trade?
Dumba however could be a sneaky good add for the Lightning’s blueline. The 29-year-old will most likely be a rental but depth is always valued during the playoffs as injuries are quite common. Dumba also has playoff experience as he’s appeared in 49 playoff games throughout his career, recording 15 points.
With the Coyotes underperforming this season, it made sense for them to trade pending UFAs such as Dumba for assets they can utilize in the future.
