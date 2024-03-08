Why Did a Pavel Buchnevich Trade to the Oilers Not Happen?

It appears Pavel Buchnevich‘s no-trade clause (NTC) might have hindered a potential trade between the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues. Edmonton was rumored to be heavily pursuing a trade for Buchnevich and while Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli believed that Buchnevich would have been willing to join the Oilers, others aren’t so sure. The price was said to be high and now, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports on trade deadline day, “All it takes is one phone call to change things, but the sense I’m getting is Buchnevich will remain with the Blues.”

There were other reports that Vladimir Tarasenko was willing to join the Oilers, but he revealed to the Florida media after he was traded to the Panthers that they were the only team he was willing to waive his no-trade clause for. In other words, speculation that players are open to joining certain teams is often just that, speculation. It’s not until the player speaks, if they ever do, that it’s truly known what they were thinking about possible trade destinations.

Pavel Buchnevich Oilers trade deadline

The Oilers did plenty at this year’s deadline. They added Corey Perry as a free agent signing about a month ago and he’s worked out quite well. On Wednesday, Holland solidified the team’s bottom six with the additions of Adam Henrique, and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks. On Thursday, the Oilers added a depth defenseman in Troy Stecher from the Arizona Coyotes. The Oilers are a better team today than they were to start the week. Buchnevich would have been a huge upgrade to their top six, but it appears that deal isn’t happening.

While there are still a few hours remaining until the trade deadline, it appears the Oilers are done.

Why Did Buchnevich to the Oilers Happen?

Again, it’s not definitive that Buchnevich said no. It’s not known officially if he was ever actually asked by St. Louis to consider Edmonton. That said, if he was and he declined, it can be assumed there were a couple of reasons.

First, it wasn’t a given that he was even willing to leave St. Louis. If he was, it was probably for a select few teams. It’s key to remember that Buchnevich has another year on his contract. This wasn’t a player moving as a rental and testing the free agency market. Buchnevich was waiving to join a team for this season and next.

Second, the price was said to be extremely high. While reports were that Doug Armstrong was willing to get creative on Buchnevich’s salary, the belief was he wanted two first-round picks (or the equivalent). Ken Holland moved one first to get two players. He wasn’t likely to move two firsts for one player, even if that player was a potential home run addition.

