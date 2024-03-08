Erik Johnson Goes From Sabres to Flyers at Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Flyers have secured veteran defenseman Erik Johnson from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick. This transaction, reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and confirmed by The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, marks Johnson’s transition to the fourth team in his NHL career. The trade deadline deal comes with no salary retention from the Sabres, and Johnson, with a current cap hit of $3.25 million, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Johnson will bring a ton of experience to a Flyers blue line that is in flux. Flyers’ GM Daniel Briere has been making changes to the roster and while the team isn’t out of the playoff mix, they were selling pieces like Sean Walker. Johnson isn’t exactly a replacement for Walker, but he fills a hole left by the defenseman’s departure.

Erik Johnson Will Provide the Flyers With Experience and Leadership

Johnson, the first overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, has played 970 games, contributing three goals in 50 games with the Sabres this season. This move aligns with the Flyers’ objective of strengthening their defensive depth. Johnson, known for his ability to carry the puck out of the defensive zone and initiate offensive plays should add value to the team.

With the acquisition of Johnson, the Flyers are making a strategic investment in a respected player with playoff experience and a Stanley Cup ring. The move reflects their commitment to supporting a young team that has exceeded expectations by contending for a playoff spot. The intangibles Johnson brings are deemed invaluable, making the mid-round pick spent on this trade a worthwhile investment in enhancing the team’s culture and defensive capabilities.

