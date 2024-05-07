Connor McDavid was named a finalist for the Hart Trophy on Tuesday. It’s not a shock that the Edmonton Oilers captain is in the mix again, repeatedly proving he’s the game’s biggest star and best player. But, he’s got stiff competition this season as both Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov produced more points. That’s part of what makes this season different. If McDavid can win the award, he’ll do so as an underdog, but he’ll also join some elite company.

Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are the three finalists for the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy.

There are arguments for all of the finalists this season. Kucherov won with 144 points to MacKinnon’s 140. McDavid came in third, with 132, but played five and six fewer respective games. Had he been healthy all season, his points-per-game pace would have seen him finish with 142 points. It’s easily believable he’d have turned on the jets and found a way to take the lead.

But, the season finished the way it did and he sits third, unlikely to take home the trophy this year.

However, if the votes wind up going his way, it would put McDavid in some exclusive company. McDavid has won three Hart Trophies (2017, 2021, 2023). This would be his fourth, etching his name in NHL history alongside Wayne Gretzky (11), Gordie Howe (six), and Eddie Shore (four) as the only players ever to win four or more MVP awards.

Connor McDavid Oilers Hart Trophy 2024

Only Washington Capitals’ captain Alexander Ovechkin has three among active players.

McDavid Could Care Less About the Award Right Now

Winning these awards is an honor, but currently, it’s not on McDavid’s mind. He’s trying to do something the other two finalists have already done — win a Stanley Cup. Kucherov has won it twice since 2020 and MacKinnon won with the Avalanche in 2022. McDavid is the only one of the three who hasn’t lifted the trophy.

If anything, being in the company of Stanley Cup Champions, but not having the ability to call himself one motivates him more than the actual award does.

