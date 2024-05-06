Four Oilers Players Among Top Postseason Goal Scorers

In a post-covid hockey world, many aspects of the game have changed. One of which is the average number of goals per game, especially when it comes to the playoffs. In an era of hockey where the ability to score a plethora of goals is key to being a difficult team to face, no team demonstrates this more than the Edmonton Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid, and Evander Kane sit one, two, three, and four for postseason goals since the 2021–22 season. Despite never making it past the third round, the Oilers dominate on the scoresheet. In only six playoff series, these four have scored a total of 83 goals. Broken down, that’s 25 goals for Draisaitl, 21 goals for Hyman, 19 goals for McDavid, and 18 goals for Kane. Remarkably, it only took 33 games for these four players to put up these numbers. Each of these players finds a way to elevate their game in the playoffs. As a result, they offer an atmosphere where every other player around them can elevate their game too.

What Impact Does Having Four of the Best Playoff Goal Scorers Have on the Edmonton Oilers?

As the entire Oilers roster elevates their game, they slowly plant seeds of fear within the rest of the league. Holding a roster with four of the best postseason goal scorers over the past three playoffs is enough to frighten even the best teams. Even more frightening is that McDavid, Draisaitl, Hyman, and Kane can all score at even strength. They are even more lethal on the powerplay. No matter the situation, the Oilers can score goals.

Leon Draisaitl Oilers goal

Furthermore, the Oilers defense is a huge contributor to offensive success. 14 points were scored by a defenseman during the first this year, adding another layer of talent to this Oilers team.

To be successful in the NHL playoffs, a team must be successful and dominate in several areas of the game. The Edmonton Oilers are dominant in the offensive zone, a trait that has never wavered. It’s just a matter of time before the talent has the hardware to go alongside that scoring touch.

