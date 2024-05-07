Wyatt Johnston: A Literal Star In The Making

The Dallas Stars are coming off an amazing playoff series. They eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights in a back-and-forth seven-game battle that saw an up-and-coming talent emerge. Making the difference in a close series, one player who stood out was Wyatt Johnston of the Dallas Stars. The young forward had seven points in seven games including an overtime winner. At just twenty years of age, it is safe to say he is just getting things started. By the time the playoffs are over, fans might be asking if Wyatt Johnston the most underrated young star in the NHL.
Wyatt Johnston’s Rise To Glory
Johnston was not always a player who received the most attention. He was a later pick in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, and it took a little time to turn into arguably the best player from that draft class. These playoffs might be his NHL statement party.
Before his NHL days, Johnston was a star in the OHL. He played for the Windsor Spitfires where he would break out with a 124-point season in 2021-22. We have not seen these numbers in the NHL, although his current play forecasts a bright future. He put up an impressive 24 goals in his rookie season, followed by a 32-goal campaign this year. Putting up these goal totals at 19 and 20 years old is extremely impressive. Younger players often need more time to develop their game, this is not one of those times. Will Wyatt Johnston be able to continue this play in the second round?
Young Surge In Texas
The Dallas Stars have a fantastic young core for the future. This core includes Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen, and Jake Oettinger. Those three are in their mid-twenties, but this team still has upcoming talent. Johnston is a part of this young surge which also includes rookie Logan Stankoven and prospect Mavrik Bourque.
Logan Stankoven was over a point per game in the AHL, while Mavrik Bourque was the AHL leading scorer. The Dallas Stars were able to draft all six of these players. It is outstanding to see how the Dallas Stars have drafted so well. Are they the best drafting team in the NHL?
As the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue, the Dallas Stars will play the Colorado Avalanche in the second round. Johnston stood out in round one, can he do the same against a strong Colorado Avalanche team? The series begins Tuesday night in Dallas.
