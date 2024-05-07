Vancouver Canucks’ netminder Thatcher Demko will likely be sidelined at least until Game 4 of the team’s second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers, according to sources close to the team. Demko, who has been making progress in his recovery, will definitely miss Game 1. But, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, that absence could stretch out longer thanks to his lingering knee issue.

Sources say #Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko is out through at least Game 4 of this Round 2 series vs. #Oilers.



Demko has been skating and progressing. Big week ahead. Earliest possible return is Game 5 and that is probably pushing it. But Games 6-7 get interesting, if necessary. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 7, 2024

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Demko’s absence for Game 1 but did not provide further details on his status for subsequent games. Elliotte Friedman shed light on the situation, cautioning that playoff information can be a bit hazy considering everyone lies when it comes to revealing all the truths about a player’s status. However, Friedman agreed that Demko likely wouldn’t be returning right away. At best, Friedman said it’s mid to late series, but he might not play at all. “Be ready for anything”

How Will the Canucks Manage Without Demko In Goal?

In Demko’s absence, rookie Arturs Silovs is expected to step up as the starting goalie for Game 1 against the Oilers. Silovs showcased his capabilities against the Nashville Predators, recording a stellar .938 save percentage, including a shutout performance in Game 6 to clinch the series.

Thatcher Demko Canucks goalie

While veteran Casey DeSmith is also available as an option, the Canucks opted to ride with Silovs in the latter stages of the previous series. With uncertainty surrounding Demko’s return, Vancouver remains focused on rallying behind their backup goaltending tandem as they face the Oilers in what promises to be a challenging playoff series.

Demko’s injury, though not identical to a previous one that sidelined him late in the regular season, continues to trouble him. The 28-year-old goaltender, a Vezina Trophy finalist this season, boasts impressive regular-season stats with a .918 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average in 51 games. The Oilers will look to take advantage early and grab a series lead, winning at least one of the first two games on the road in Vancouver. Even if Demko were to return later in the series, Edmonton is hoping to make a comeback next to impossible.

