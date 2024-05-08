Connor Brown will slot in for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday as their series with the Vancouver Canucks kicks off. Adam Henrique isn’t medically cleared to play, so Brown will get the call. He says he’s “Excited to get a taste of a little playoff action here,” and is feeling good about his game.

Saying that he’s eager to play and was bummed to sit out the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, Brown is ready.

Brown spoke with the Oilers media on Wednesday afternoon and noted he’s excited to get out there and do his thing. He called the playoffs the most fun games to play and he wants to contribute. It’s been a year of getting better and he feels that he was improving as the season wound down. He felt like his game was coming on and he was getting out of his own way mentally, jumping the physical hurdles. He’s feeling as good as he’s felt all season, saying the last 15-20 games of the season he was really starting to see the work he put in pay off. He said, “I got the ball moving downhill and feel good about my game. It’s nice to get in here.”

What Can the Oilers Expect From Brown?

Brown is a smart player who forechecks well and plays sound defensive hockey. He was a regular penalty killer for the Oilers, so he’ll definitely get time if Vancouver gets a power play. The big thing is that Brown will be motivated to show he deserves a regular spot. While everyone wants Henrique back in, Brown would likely not prefer it come at his expense.

If he can crash and bang and be hard on the Canucks, it could go a long way to securing his future in other Round 2 games. The Oilers might not be expecting him to score, but at one point, Brown was a 20-goal guy in the NHL. He has the ability to put one in.

