Oilers Get Bad News Regarding Adam Henrique’s Injury

The Edmonton Oilers were hopeful all week that forward Adam Henrique would be good to go for the opening game versus the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. It appears they’ll have to wait a little longer as head coach Kris Knoblauch has confirmed that Henrique will not be available for Game 1.
Henrique is dealing with a lower-body injury that wasn’t supposed to linger, but has. Knoblauch is hopeful the forward will be available for Game 2 on Friday, but he may be another game-time decision. If he’s good to go, he’ll slot in regardless of the outcome of Game 1. If the Oilers can win and Henrique is a maybe, they might be things cautiously and give him more time. If things continue not to progress, the Oilers will have to replace his role by committee.
Some may find it surprising to learn that Henrique led all Oilers in the playoffs with 22 hits.
Henrique Was Useful for the Oilers in the First Playoff Series
Henrique was slotting in on the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. While he wasn’t producing at a high rate, he was a key part of that trio, helping McDavid and Hyman stay red-hot and acting as the defensive presence on that line. Henrique is a smart two-way hockey player who can be trusted in all areas of the game. He’s smart enough to know where to go and accent those two highly effective forwards. It will be up to Mattias Janmark and likely a couple of other players to fill in.
Connor Brown will slot into the lineup for the first time since the playoffs began. He’ll jump in on the fourth line as others are elevated up the lineup. Part of why Brown gets the call is for his penalty-killing ability. Henrique was playing on the Oilers’ kill and it was perfect in the series versus the Los Angeles Kings.
Except to see some instances where Knoblauch double shifts Leon Draisaitl or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on that top line in certain scenarios. The extra punch on offense might help alleviate some of the pressure of not having Henrique in the lineup.
Next: Big Storylines as Oilers and Canucks Set For Game 1 of Playoff Series
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Connor Brown Talks Getting First Playoff Taste with Oilers
Connor Brown talked with media about finally getting into some playoff game action for...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 hours ago
Trouba Missed Hit Causes Storm: Hurricanes vs Rangers Game 2
The New York Rangers won in double overtime over the Carolina Hurricanes. A rundown,...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 6 hours ago
Trocheck the Hero in a Nasty Rangers and Hurricanes Game 2
Vincent Trocheck's heroics during Game 2 in double overtime clinched a pivotal win for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Why Connor McDavid’s Hart Trophy Nomination Is Different This Season
Connor McDavid was named a finalist for the 2023-24 NHL Hart Trophy, but this...
-
Dallas Stars/ 1 day ago
Wyatt Johnston: A Literal Star In The Making
Wyatt Johnston stood out in round one of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Four Oilers Players Among Top Postseason Goal Scorers
The top four spaces for most postseason goals since 2021-2022 season are held by...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Top List of 2024 NHL Playoffs First-Round Letdowns
There were plenty of letdowns in the first round of the 2024 NHL playoffs....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Why Oddsmakers Favor the Oilers as They Take On Canucks
Oddsmakers favor the Edmonton Oilers despite Canucks' higher regular-season standings, spotlight on Canucks' goal...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
2024 NHL Jack Adams Finalists And Why Each Should Win
2024 NHL Jack Adams Finalists have been named and all three coaches are deserving...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Auston Matthews’ Status for Game 7… Is He In, Or Not?
Heading into Game 7, the Toronto Maple Leafs are keeping quiet the potential participation...