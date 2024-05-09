Canucks Surge After Draisaitl Injury Scare, Secure Game 1 Victory

In a stunning turn of events that will either the Edmonton Oilers shell-shocked or totally motivated for Game 2, the Vancouver Canucks staged a remarkable comeback to snatch a 5-4 victory from the jaws of defeat in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. Dakota Joshua emerged as force, with J.T. Miller having a big game during Vancouver’s third-period surge. Connor Garland scored the game-winner as Vancouver took an early series lead. Connor McDavid was held without a shot on goal in a playoff game for the first time in his career.
The Canucks comeback began right around the time Leon Draisaitl went to the locker room with an injury scare. He didn’t return for the second but came out for the third. He wasn’t the same and that uncertainty seemed to shift the tide as the Canucks put their foot on the pedal and the Oilers failed to register a shot in over 20 minutes of play.
What will irk the Oilers the most is that they came out to a strong start and held a 4-1 lead. It was 4-2 going into the final frame and the game slipped from their grasp as the Canucks mounted an impressive offensive onslaught. Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm contributed to the Canucks’ scoring spree, with crucial goals also coming from Miller and Garland late. Carson Soucy played a facilitating role with a pair of assists.
The Oilers, with goals by Zach Hyman (two), Mattias Ekholm, and Cody Ceci, appeared poised to secure a Game 1 victory. However, the Canucks relentlessly pressed forward, outshooting Edmonton 19-7 in the second and third periods combined. Despite a promising start with 14 shots in the first 33 minutes and 20 seconds, they managed just two shots in the final 26 minutes and 40 seconds, including a staggering 22 minutes and 34 seconds without a single shot. Stuart Skinner said of the loss, “We definitely gave them this one.”
Coach Kris Knoblauch cited cramping and equipment issues as factors contributing to Leon Draisaitl’s reduced minutes during the third period. Oilers fans can only hope that’s all that is bugging him.
Oilers Know They Blew It, Canucks Feeling Good About Comeback
In post-game reflections, both teams acknowledged the emotional rollercoaster of playoff hockey. Ekholm expressed disappointment in the team’s inability to maintain their performance in the final minutes, while acknowledging the need to regroup for the next game. “They get three quick ones and that’s the game right there. I think we can be encouraged by the way we played the first 50 minutes. A little bit of a disappointing ending.” Meanwhile, Joshua said of the Canucks’ win, “The patience. The resiliency. The ‘stick-with-it’ paid off.”
With Game 2 looming just two days away, the Oilers will need to address their lapses and regain control of the series before it slips further from their grasp. The Canucks need to keep up the level of confidence they now feel knowing they can come back from three down and shut down an offensively potent team like the Oilers.
Next: Connor Brown Talks Getting First Playoff Taste with Oilers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers’ Coach Updates Draisaitl’s Health Status After Injury Concern
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch clarified that Leon Draisaitl's absence was due to cramping and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Connor Brown Talks Getting First Playoff Taste with Oilers
Connor Brown talked with media about finally getting into some playoff game action for...
-
New York Rangers/ 13 hours ago
Trouba Missed Hit Causes Storm: Hurricanes vs Rangers Game 2
The New York Rangers won in double overtime over the Carolina Hurricanes. A rundown,...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 17 hours ago
Trocheck the Hero in a Nasty Rangers and Hurricanes Game 2
Vincent Trocheck's heroics during Game 2 in double overtime clinched a pivotal win for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Why Connor McDavid’s Hart Trophy Nomination Is Different This Season
Connor McDavid was named a finalist for the 2023-24 NHL Hart Trophy, but this...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
Wyatt Johnston: A Literal Star In The Making
Wyatt Johnston stood out in round one of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Four Oilers Players Among Top Postseason Goal Scorers
The top four spaces for most postseason goals since 2021-2022 season are held by...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Maple Leafs Top List of 2024 NHL Playoffs First-Round Letdowns
There were plenty of letdowns in the first round of the 2024 NHL playoffs....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Why Oddsmakers Favor the Oilers as They Take On Canucks
Oddsmakers favor the Edmonton Oilers despite Canucks' higher regular-season standings, spotlight on Canucks' goal...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
2024 NHL Jack Adams Finalists And Why Each Should Win
2024 NHL Jack Adams Finalists have been named and all three coaches are deserving...