The New York Rangers remain the only team in the playoffs who haven’t lost yet, starting the second round with a 2-0 record against the Carolina Hurricanes and following a double-overtime thriller at Madison Square Garden. Here’s a rundown of the game, a game that is getting a lot of attention for the late drama and how heated it got. Specifically, the Jacob Trouba attempted hit on Martin Necas.
Related: Trocheck the Hero in a Nasty Rangers and Hurricanes Game 2″
First Period
The Rangers struck first with a goal on their sixth shot at the 9:07 mark when Alexis Lafreniere fired high stick-side past Frederick Andersen, who had no clear sightline to the puck. However, Carolina responded quickly with a goal at 4:53, as Jake Guentzel redirected a shot from Sebastian Aho. The Hurricanes took the lead with a buzzer-beater goal, with Dmitry Orlov tipping the puck past Igor Shesterkin with 5.4 seconds left in the first period, ending it 2-1 in favor of Carolina.
Kevin Bieksa pointed out during the intermission that the Hurricanes love to have their defense jump up in the play and get down low. That was evident again to start this game.
Second Period
In the second period, the game remained scoreless until the 12:28 mark, when the Rangers evened the score. A drop-pass from Artemi Panarin to Adam Fox led to a beautiful feed to Lafreniere, who scored from the side of the net. However, Carolina regained the lead, 3-2, after Aho set up Guentzel, who slid the puck under Shesterkin’s pad.
Third Period and Overtime
The third period saw the Hurricanes outshooting the Rangers, but the Rangers tied the game at 3-3 with a power-play goal at the 13:59 mark, as Chris Kreider jammed the puck past Andersen, who struggled to control it. Overtime play began with the Rangers on the power play, but they couldn’t convert.
The Hurricanes dominated the shot count, with more than 50 shots by the end of the first overtime. They couldn’t capitalize on their power play in double overtime, which gave the Rangers a chance. Finally, Vincent Trocheck, who played over 35 minutes, scored the game-winner through Andersen’s five-hole.
Overall Game Notes and the Trouba Hit
Special teams and goaltending have been crucial for the Rangers, with Shesterkin maintaining a .947 save percentage, proving to be the “X factor.” Carolina’s Guentzel has also been a standout, demonstrating why the Hurricanes acquired him from the Pittsburgh Penguins. If Carolina wants to win this series, they need to cut down on penalties and find a way to solve Shesterkin’s stellar goaltending.
One of the most talked about moments in the game came when Jacob Trouba tried to hit Martin Necas in overtime and missed, flying head-first into the boards. Many are calling it a brutal attempt to injure and some are calling for Trouba to be suspended despite the hit not connecting. Had it, Necas could have been seriously injured.
Fans and media are talking about how ridiculous the miss looked, but had he connected on the illegal check, it’s doubtful anyone would have found it funny
Check Out: “Offense, Not Goaltending, Plagued the Maple Leafs in Playoffs”
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Connor Brown Talks Getting First Playoff Taste with Oilers
Connor Brown talked with media about finally getting into some playoff game action for...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 hours ago
Trouba Missed Hit Causes Storm: Hurricanes vs Rangers Game 2
The New York Rangers won in double overtime over the Carolina Hurricanes. A rundown,...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 6 hours ago
Trocheck the Hero in a Nasty Rangers and Hurricanes Game 2
Vincent Trocheck's heroics during Game 2 in double overtime clinched a pivotal win for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Why Connor McDavid’s Hart Trophy Nomination Is Different This Season
Connor McDavid was named a finalist for the 2023-24 NHL Hart Trophy, but this...
-
Dallas Stars/ 1 day ago
Wyatt Johnston: A Literal Star In The Making
Wyatt Johnston stood out in round one of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Four Oilers Players Among Top Postseason Goal Scorers
The top four spaces for most postseason goals since 2021-2022 season are held by...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Maple Leafs Top List of 2024 NHL Playoffs First-Round Letdowns
There were plenty of letdowns in the first round of the 2024 NHL playoffs....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Why Oddsmakers Favor the Oilers as They Take On Canucks
Oddsmakers favor the Edmonton Oilers despite Canucks' higher regular-season standings, spotlight on Canucks' goal...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
2024 NHL Jack Adams Finalists And Why Each Should Win
2024 NHL Jack Adams Finalists have been named and all three coaches are deserving...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Auston Matthews’ Status for Game 7… Is He In, Or Not?
Heading into Game 7, the Toronto Maple Leafs are keeping quiet the potential participation...