Chicago Blackhawks Trade Brandon Hagel To Lightning, As Per Report

** Update: 2:48pm EST: The latest reports on the full details of the trade are: Hagel, plus a 4th round 2022 and a 4th round pick in 2024 go to Tampa in exchange for Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk, 1st-round pick in 2023 and a 1st-round pick in 2024.

Full trade, sources tell @DailyFaceoff:



To #GoBolts: Brandon Hagel, two 4th round picks

To #Blackhawks: Two 1st round picks, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 18, 2022

As per Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, reports coming out of Chicago are that the Blackhawks have traded Brandon Hagel. The 23-year-old forward has been discussed in numerous trade rumors but the belief was that the Blackhawks were as likely to hold onto Hagel as they were to move him. He’s in the first of a three-year contract that pays $1.5 million. His production has been fantastic for that number and he’s being seen as one of the better depth pick-ups in this year’s deadline. He has 37 points in 55 games this season for the Blackhawks.

Hagel will be an arbitration-eligible RFA when his contract expires at the end of 2023-24 and if he keeps up his pace, he’ll be due a hefty raise.

There is no word yet on what the trade is or who Hagel has been traded to. The belief is that the team who has acquired him will have given up a high price and possibly a first-round pick. We’ll have an update as soon as that information becomes available.

As per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, It is being reported that Hagel has been informed he’s being traded.

** Update: 2:35pm EST : Sources are now saying that Hagel has been traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Scott Powers of The Athletic tweets that he was told “multiple players and draft picks” are coming back to the Blackhawks in the deal.

Hagel to Tampa Bay…waiting for full picture — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 18, 2022

If a first-round pick in 2022 is included, the Lightning won’t have a pick in the 2022 draft until the fifth round. Frank Seravalli is reporting that multiple first-round picks might be part of the deal.