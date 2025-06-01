NHL News
Canucks Well Positioned to Trade Demko Amid Goalie Logjam
The Vancouver Canucks could explore an offseason trade of goaltender Thatcher Demko. He is the most realistic option.
With three NHL-caliber goaltenders under contract, the Vancouver Canucks are heading into the 2025-26 season with a looming decision — and Thatcher Demko could be the odd man out. Perhaps better said, Demko could be the goaltender the Canucks shop because the team might be best positioned to move him over anyone else.
Demko, 29, enters the final year of his deal with a $5 million cap hit and no trade protection. Rick Dhaliwal isn’t sure the two sides have begun talking about an extension, but it is believed the team is looking at a three-year term on a new deal. If Demko wants more, he could be shopped.
He’s the most experienced netminder in the group, and ongoing concerns about his health add an element of risk and uncertainty to his future in Vancouver. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Demko is healthy and already training this summer, but the Canucks are evaluating all options.
With Arturs Silovs locked in at just $850,000 and newly signed Kevin Lankinen carrying a $4.5 million cap hit, Vancouver has made a notable commitment to Lankinen. Dhaliwal said that it changes the dynamic when it comes to what the organization would be willing to pay for a starter and a backup. “When was the last time they paid $11 million for two goalies?” he asked. That could make Demko the most expendable — and the most valuable trade chip.
There Will Be a Trade Market For Demko
“There will be a market,” Pagnotta noted, adding that Demko is arguably the top goaltender potentially available this offseason. Trading him now could net the Canucks the strongest return, especially with teams across the league reassessing their goaltending depth.
Meanwhile, the Canucks know they aren’t moving Lankinen because he’s got a no-move clause in his first two seasons and trade protection in his final three. Silov’s future is tied to a Demko deal or trade, and Vancouver’s offseason will also reportedly include adding offensive firepower and preparing for the departure of UFA winger Brock Boeser.
While a Demko trade isn’t Vancouver’s only path forward, it’s quickly becoming the most realistic scenario, especially if the two sides can’t find common ground in extension talks come July.
