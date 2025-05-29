Jonathan Toews Commits to NHL Comeback, Contender Already Interested

The Jonathan Toews comeback is officially on. The former Chicago Blackhawks captain and NHL veteran, who has been out of the public eye for months, is set to return to the NHL. Reports today confirmed that Toews informed his agent he is committed to a comeback and his camp will be fielding interest from teams ahead of free agency.

And, according to another report, a Stanley Cup contender is already interested.

Toews to Make NHL Comeback, Jets Want In

On Thursday, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that Toews contacted his agent, Pat Brisson, to confirm he is “100 percent committed” to resuming his NHL career next season. Brisson will now begin taking calls from interested clubs as July 1 approaches.

Toews, 37, last played in April 2023 and has since been recovering from health complications related to long COVID. After sitting out the 2023–24 and 24-25 campaigns, the three-time Stanley Cup champion has spent the past several months training for what he hopes will be a successful return to the league.

There are no guarantees, but that won’t stop franchises from kicking the tires, particularly as the salary cap increases and the supply of strong free agent options is limited.

Jonathan Toews Winnipeg Jets return rumors

One team to watch closely is the Winnipeg Jets. Toews, a Winnipeg native, has long been linked to his hometown club. LeBrun previously confirmed mutual interest between the two sides back in February, suggesting that a reunion in 2025-26 could be realistic.

TSN’s Darren Dreger believes Winnipeg remains a top contender for Toews’ services. “Toews will have a long list of clubs with interest,” Dreger posted. “The NHL Jets will be front and centre when the time is right. Could be a great fit.” He added that Toews could slot in as the team’s second-line centre, a role the Jets attempted to fill at the trade deadline by pursuing Brock Nelson, who ultimately chose Colorado.

Can Toews Make a Miraculous NHL Comeback?

Despite the two-year layoff, Toews has made dramatic lifestyle changes that may increase his chances of successfully returning to the NHL. He may not be the player he once was, but some things never leave, and at his best, Toews was pretty darn good.

Even at less than 100%, on the right deal, he remains a respected veteran with a championship pedigree. There is no doubt he can help a team, even if it’s not in a top-six role as Dreger suggests.

