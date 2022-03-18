Latest on Devils Trade Deadline Talk: Subban, Severson, Blackwood

Coming out of New Jersey, it is believed the New Jersey Devils are open to just about any type of offer. A team that is looking to build on a strong foundation of young players, the club needs to address their goaltending and it is speculated GM Tom Fitzgerald is willing to make changes to his blue line and shed some money in the process.
Here is the latest news and rumors when it comes to what the Devils plan to do before Monday’s deadline comes and goes.
Related: Chicago Blackhawks Trade Brandon Hagel To Lightning, As Per Report
No Calls On P.K. Subban
Subban has been told he won’t be extended by New Jersey this offseason, thus the pending UFA is on the market. Unfortunately, as per Frank Seravalli, no one has called. Subban’s cap hit is much higher than the value he provides and in a tight market where money isn’t readily available for most teams, he’s not a realistic option, even if the Devils retain 50% of his salary.
Devils Have Soured on MacKenzie Blackwood
Given his poor play and injury situation, Seravalli says the Devils are looking to move on from Mackenzie Blackwood and are in the market for a goaltender. Unlike deadline buyers who need a goalie now, the Devils aren’t in a hurry.
That said, the team wouldn’t be opposed to adding someone this season and they would like to shelter the workload asked of their less experienced goalies if Blackwood is moved.
Devils Willing to Move Severson
There have been mixed reports about the team’s desire to move Damon Severson. Some say the Devils have no real reason to trade the player, while others have seen the assets reliable d-men are getting this season on the trade market and the Devils see him as someone who offers a lot of what Dougie Hamilton does and Fitzgerald would be open to taking the assets and clearing up cap space.
Other names that are out there include Pavel Zacha is a center who they’ve wanted to play on the wing but is a natural center. He could be the guy who goes if the Devils make a move. Andreas Johnsson has been mentioned as well.
Next: Predators Making One Last Run at Re-Signing Filip Forsberg
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 hour ago
Trade By Panthers and Flyers Includes Claude Giroux and Owen Tippett
The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers for Owen Tippett...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 5 hours ago
Two Teams Stepping Up in Hampus Lindholm Trade Sweepstakes
The teams interested in Hampus Lindholm are narrowing down and two NHL clubs seem...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 6 hours ago
Toews, Kane, Debrincat Future With Blackhawks After Hagel Trade
The Chicago Blackhawks brought in a huge haul for Brandon Hagel when the team...
-
Calgary Flames/ 7 hours ago
Latest on Flames Trade Deadline Talk: Monahan, Giordano, Depth D-Man
The Calgary Flames made a couple of big moves ahead of this year's NHL...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 1 day ago
Rangers Rumored to Be Interested in Phil Kessel
The New York Rangers are rumored to be one of the few teams that...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Latest on Devils Trade Deadline Talk: Subban, Severson, Blackwood
What do the New Jersey Devils have planned heading into this season's NHL Trade...
-
Nashville Predators/ 1 day ago
Predators Making One Last Run at Re-Signing Filip Forsberg
The Nashville Predators are revisiting talks with Filip Forsberg in a final attempt to...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
Teams Still Working Around High Price For Ducks’ Hampus Lindholm
Teams are interested in Ducks' defenseman Hampus Lindholm, but they're also working around a...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
Panthers Trade for Ben Chiarot from Canadiens
In a trade today, the Florida Panthers brought in Ben Chiarot from the Montreal...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Auston Matthews Gets Two-Game Suspension for Crosscheck on Dahlin
Could Auston Matthews face a suspension for his crosscheck to the neck of Sabres...
Pingback: Latest on Blackhawks Trade Deadline Talk: Hagel, Strome, Fleury, de Haan
Pingback: Hagel, Strome, Fleury, de Haan – Hockey 1 on 1