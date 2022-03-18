Latest on Devils Trade Deadline Talk: Subban, Severson, Blackwood

Coming out of New Jersey, it is believed the New Jersey Devils are open to just about any type of offer. A team that is looking to build on a strong foundation of young players, the club needs to address their goaltending and it is speculated GM Tom Fitzgerald is willing to make changes to his blue line and shed some money in the process.

Here is the latest news and rumors when it comes to what the Devils plan to do before Monday’s deadline comes and goes.

No Calls On P.K. Subban

Subban has been told he won’t be extended by New Jersey this offseason, thus the pending UFA is on the market. Unfortunately, as per Frank Seravalli, no one has called. Subban’s cap hit is much higher than the value he provides and in a tight market where money isn’t readily available for most teams, he’s not a realistic option, even if the Devils retain 50% of his salary.

Devils Have Soured on MacKenzie Blackwood

Given his poor play and injury situation, Seravalli says the Devils are looking to move on from Mackenzie Blackwood and are in the market for a goaltender. Unlike deadline buyers who need a goalie now, the Devils aren’t in a hurry.

That said, the team wouldn’t be opposed to adding someone this season and they would like to shelter the workload asked of their less experienced goalies if Blackwood is moved.

Devils Willing to Move Severson

There have been mixed reports about the team’s desire to move Damon Severson. Some say the Devils have no real reason to trade the player, while others have seen the assets reliable d-men are getting this season on the trade market and the Devils see him as someone who offers a lot of what Dougie Hamilton does and Fitzgerald would be open to taking the assets and clearing up cap space.

Other names that are out there include Pavel Zacha is a center who they’ve wanted to play on the wing but is a natural center. He could be the guy who goes if the Devils make a move. Andreas Johnsson has been mentioned as well.

