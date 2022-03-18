Predators Making One Last Run at Re-Signing Filip Forsberg

The Nashville Predators are revisiting talks with Filip Forsberg in a final attempt to get him extended before Monday’s NHL trade deadline. Hoping to avoid him leaving for nothing if the Predators elect to hang onto him for a postseason run, Nashville is in a tricky spot with a player who could fetch a nice return if moved.

Darren Dreger of TSN reports that the Predators have re-engaged in extension negotiations with Forsberg. The NHL insider explains the two sides haven’t gotten very far in the past and may not be making headway here in this round of conversations either as only “marginal” progress is being reported. The Predators would like to keep him versus trade him, but his ask is speculated to be quite high.

Tomas Hertl’s eight-year, $65.1 million contract extension with the San Jose Sharks is now probably the measuring stick for Forsberg. It’s unclear if the Predators are willing to meet that type of asking price. Elliotte Friedman noted during the Jeff Marek show, “If you’re Johnny Gaudreau, if you’re Filip Forsberg, if you’re Nazem Kadri, if you’re J.T. Miller, you’re looking at this contract now and you are saying, okay that’s the new standard there.”

To say the least, this is a massive decision for the Predators and one they aren’t about to rush, even though they might need to make a decision by Monday with the picks and prospects being thrown around by other teams for deadline rentals.

