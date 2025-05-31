Bowman’s Undervalue Bets Paying Off for Oilers in the Playoffs

Stan Bowman was a hire many insiders and fans questioned when it was first announced he would become the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. However, in his first season as GM, he has already shown that his eye for seizing opportunities might be an undervalued asset. It’s easy to point to some of the decisions he made as difference-makers as the Oilers get to compete in their second-straight Stanley Cup Final.

Interestingly, it was the moves Jeff Jackson made before Bowman arrived that have produced the results most were hoping. Viktork Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner seemed like solid gets — and they are good depth pieces to have — but neither broke out as the organization had hoped. It was the undervalued additions by Bowman that really made the difference.

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal dubbed the “Mystery Men” — Vasily Podkolzin, Kasperi Kapanen, John Klingberg, and Jake Walman — who’ve helped round out a deep and balanced roster.

All Four Have Made an Impact On This Oilers Championship-Caliber Team

Vasily Podkolzin was quietly acquired from Vancouver for a fourth-rounder. Despite modest scoring numbers (8 goals, 24 points), his physicality and endless engine have made a major impact. He’s been a perfect fit on Draisaitl’s line, hounding pucks, forechecking relentlessly, and playing all 82 regular-season games.

Kasperi Kapanen, claimed off waivers from St. Louis, looked like an NHL afterthought. But the speedy winger has earned his keep in the playoffs, scoring three goals — including an overtime winner — and bringing jump to the bottom six. He’s stepped up with Zach Hyman injured, adding forechecking pressure and timely offense.

John Klingberg, signed midseason after injuries derailed his stint in Toronto, was seen as a calculated bet that had a medium to low probability of paying off. Bowman bet on his puck-moving skill, and Klingberg has delivered. Playing in a top-four role each night alongside Jake Walman, he’s helped stabilize the defense and add a threat offensively, getting the puck up the forwards in transition.

Jake Walman, acquired from San Jose after Detroit dumped him, has been one of Bowman’s best moves. His skating and puck movement have fit perfectly into Edmonton’s style, and he’s logged big minutes, seemingly getting better each game. A first-round pick sent to San Jose now looks like a steal, particularly given that he’s signed for another season after this one.

Bowman could have gone all-in on someone like Mikko Rantanen or overpaid for another high-priced pending UFA at the deadline. Instead, he went with the move few saw coming, but it has fit like a glove.

None of these moves were splashy. All of them worked.

Our Pick as Best Bowman Bet: Oilers Trade for Jake Walman

It’s challenging to determine which player has made the most significant impact. All have had an effect. If the choice were to keep only one deal, it would be the Walman trade.

The Klingberg signing could be the winner this season, but questions remain about what comes next. Will he sign again at a discounted rate, similar to Tyson Barrie and Brett Kulak’s deals? Or, will he try to turn this playoff run into a financially friendly agreement now that he appears to be healthy? Podkolzin at $1 million is a steal for next season, but he’s not a prolific scorer. His value only goes so high. Kapanen could be gone next year. Walman, meanwhile, is signed to a reasonable deal as the cap is set to increase, and he can play an even bigger role if asked.

If the Oilers go on to win the Cup, it won’t just be because of their stars — it’ll be because Bowman spotted the undervalued pieces and turned them into playoff performers.

