Skinner and Ekholm vs. Hyman and Stecher: Upgrade for Oilers?

As the Edmonton Oilers gear up for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, they’ll do so with a major lineup shakeup — and the question has to be asked: Is this an upgrade? It’s certainly not ideal to be losing Zach Hyman. Stecher has also played well, so taking him out feels like a loss. However, adding Mattias Ekholm and Jeff Skinner to the lineup might result in a net positive.

Hyman is officially out after undergoing surgery on Wednesday for an upper-body injury, likely ending his postseason. Stecher also comes out of the lineup, but in their place come two key names and two players who can go. Ekholm is arguably the Oilers’ best all-around defenseman. Skinner is a motivated veteran winger who knows how to score goals better than most. The idea that anyone would be writing off the Oilers after Hyman’s unfortunate injury ignores how impactful both of these players can, and likely will be.

Skinner, a previous 40-goal scorer in the regular season, draws in for just his second career playoff game. He hasn’t played since Game 1 of the opening round against the Kings, but brings a scoring punch that the Oilers hope can soften the blow of losing Hyman. He likely won’t bring the physicality Hyman brought, but if every other Oilers forward steps it up just a little, that should do the trick.

Skinner will skate alongside Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic, with Frederic shifting to the right wing in the absence of Hyman and Connor Brown. He said, “We’ve got a good thing going. I’m trying to come in and help them out.”

Meanwhile, Ekholm’s return is a clear boost to the Oilers’ blue line. Out since April 11 with a lingering lower-body injury, the veteran defenseman reclaims his role next to Evan Bouchard on the top pair. Brett Kulak moves to the right side with Darnell Nurse, while Stecher exits the lineup after six games.

Perhaps shuffling a reliable set-up on defense may mean a few iffy moments in the first period, but the hope is that everyone settles in quickly.

Jeff Skinner Mattias Ekholm Oilers

So is it an Upgrade?

Ekholm over Stecher is unquestionably a step forward. Stecher has been serviceable, but Ekholm’s stability, physicality, and poise could be a difference-maker as Edmonton looks to close out the series. If he’s anywhere near 100%, he should make an immediate impact on the game.

Skinner for Hyman is trickier. Hyman was arguably among the team’s best forwards this postseason before his injury. He certainly was the most physical. Skinner has the offensive tools, but he’s unproven in playoff settings.

Still, as Connor McDavid put it, “They’re veteran guys. They’re going to step in and play great. I expect nothing less.” Neither will be overwhelmed by the moment, and both know what’s at stake. A good game means potentially eliminating the Dallas Stars from the playoffs.

Next: Rumor: Could Marner-for-Bennett Dual Sign-and-Trade Happen?