Oilers Comment on Injury Concerns After McDavid Leaves Practice

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said that there was no major issue with Connor McDavid, who left practice early on Sunday. Knoblauch reaffirmed that McDavid will be good to go for Game 1 versus the Florida Panthers, amidst concerns that this was something Oiler fans and media would need to monitor.

Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 responded when asked if McDavid looked off: “Didn’t see anything showing him labouring. Which is why it was odd he left.” He added, “Could be anything and at this time of year always best to be cautious. I’d guess he will be flying in opening game.”

McDavid is said to be fine, according to Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch

It was reported Sunday afternoon that McDavid had a word with training staff and left practice early today. The rest of the group remained on the ice, including Connor Brown who said he would also be good to go when the series kicks off on Wednesday.

Obviously, if anything is nagging McDavid, it’s not good news for the Oilers.

The absence comes as a surprise. There have been no reports of McDavid dealing with any lingering issues or fighting through an injury of any kind. He’s looked fast and healthy, skating like his usual self, particularly in Game 5 against the Dallas Stars, where he scored a highlight-reel breakaway goal.

