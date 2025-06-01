Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Comment on Injury Concerns After McDavid Leaves Practice
Connor McDavid left practice early on Sunday, but is there anything worth being concerned over for the Edmonton Oilers?
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said that there was no major issue with Connor McDavid, who left practice early on Sunday. Knoblauch reaffirmed that McDavid will be good to go for Game 1 versus the Florida Panthers, amidst concerns that this was something Oiler fans and media would need to monitor.
Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 responded when asked if McDavid looked off: “Didn’t see anything showing him labouring. Which is why it was odd he left.” He added, “Could be anything and at this time of year always best to be cautious. I’d guess he will be flying in opening game.”
It was reported Sunday afternoon that McDavid had a word with training staff and left practice early today. The rest of the group remained on the ice, including Connor Brown who said he would also be good to go when the series kicks off on Wednesday.
Obviously, if anything is nagging McDavid, it’s not good news for the Oilers.
The absence comes as a surprise. There have been no reports of McDavid dealing with any lingering issues or fighting through an injury of any kind. He’s looked fast and healthy, skating like his usual self, particularly in Game 5 against the Dallas Stars, where he scored a highlight-reel breakaway goal.
Next: How Much More Are the Oilers Than The Big 3 — And Does It Even Matter?
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 14 minutes ago
Oilers Comment on Injury Concerns After McDavid Leaves Practice
Connor McDavid left practice early on Sunday, but is there anything worth being concerned...
-
Featured/ 18 hours ago
Why Are Maple Leafs Fans So Casual About Letting Mitch Marner Walk?
Mitch Marner is taking the fall for another disappointing season, but why are Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Bowman’s Undervalue Bets Paying Off for Oilers in the Playoffs
Stan Bowman made some undervalue bets this season with the Edmonton Oilers and they...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
3 Landing Spots for Jonathan Marchessault This Offseason
Jonathan Marchessault’s time in Nashville may be coming to an end. These three NHL...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
Stanley Cup Rematch Set as Oilers Eliminate Stars: 6 Takeaways
Connor McDavid and the Oilers will face Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers in a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Skinner and Ekholm vs. Hyman and Stecher: Upgrade for Oilers?
Mattias Ekholm and Jeff Skinner slot in for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5,...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Rumor: Could Marner-for-Bennett Dual Sign-and-Trade Happen?
There is chatter that a sign-and-trade involving Mitch Marner and Sam Bennett could be...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Jonathan Toews Commits to NHL Comeback, Contender Already Interested
Jonathan Toews has confirmed his bid to make an NHL comeback next season and...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
‘DNA Needs to Change in Our Team’, Says Treliving of Maple Leafs
Brad Treliving spoke with the media on Thursday and talked about the DNA of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Game 5 Can’t Be an Opportunity Wasted for Oilers’ Jeff Skinner
Jeff Skinner looks to be getting an opportunity for the Edmonton Oilers in Game...
Devon White
June 1, 2025 at 12:27 pm
All the time with speculation. Sure he’s good and okay!