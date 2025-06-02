Lightning’s Unprecedented Gourde Deal Shows Bold Thinking

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed 33-year-old forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year deal on Monday—an unprecedented move in the salary cap era for a player of his age, position, and role. As Chris Johnston of The Athletic points out, it’s an interesting deal because there isn’t another one in the NHL quite like it. At the same time, it signals a willingness to think outside the box and it could work out to be a home run for the organization.

Johnston notes that general manager Julien BriseBois has previously attempted similar long-term deals with veterans Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos. Neither went for it. This time, the plan came to fruition, as Gourde agreed to a team-friendly $2.33 million average annual value.

The deal includes signing bonuses and a full no-trade clause, providing the player security while giving the Lightning valuable cap flexibility.

What makes the deal truly unique is Gourde’s willingness to take a 55 percent pay cut from his previous cap hit just as the league’s salary cap is increasing. And, he’s doing all of this while the Lightning believe he’s still got lots to offer.

Tampa Bay can utilize the additional cap space saved to strengthen its roster further and regain its position as a contender.

Gourde Wanted to Stay, and The Lightning Wanted Extra Value

Gourde has a long history with the Lightning, winning two Stanley Cups with the organization in 2020 and again in 2021. He was later selected by Seattle in the expansion draft, before being reacquired by Tampa at the 2025 trade deadline.

“He’s still a really good player,” BriseBois said in March. “His main quality is his speed, his competitiveness, his relentlessness, his fearlessness.”

The Lightning are betting that Gourde will provide surplus value early in the contract and fair value through the middle years. By the time the final seasons roll around, they’ll have manageable exit strategies—whether through long-term injured reserve or AHL designation.

This deal may not pay off in the last couple of seasons, but if it works in years one through four, the Lightning don’t much care.

