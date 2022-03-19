Toews, Kane, Debrincat Future With Blackhawks After Hagel Trade

The Chicago Blackhawks brought in a huge haul for Brandon Hagel when the team trade him to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. That said, the dominos that may fall as a result of that deal could be widespread and the repercussions of that trade could be far-reaching.

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic writes, “I just spoke with Jonathan Toews about the Hagel trade. And it has him mulling his own future in Chicago.” He quotes Toews who said, “‘If he’s not a guy that’s a part of a rebuild, then I don’t know. I don’t know if anyone feels safe at this point.'”

GM Kyle Davidson called the Hagel trade the start of things to come. He noted, “I said a few weeks ago that we are rebuilding, and this is clearly the start of that. Getting two first-round draft picks as well as two young NHL players helps us kick-start that process in a major way. “Davidson did acknowledge that Hagel was a fan favorite and noted, “we know he will be successful with the Lightning.” He still felt the need to make the deal.

Patrick Kane Brandon Hagel Jonathan Toews Blackhawks

Toews said he’s having a hard time trying to wrap his head around why the Blackhawks would move Hagel considering he figured he would be one of the guys the organization would want to build around. Hagel was playing so well and on such a team-friendly deal, Toews has no idea who could go next. He did acknowledge the fact Hagel was moved has sent a message to the team that this rebuild is going to be a long one and that everyone better be prepared for what that means.

When asked what this might mean for him personally, Toews said:

Of course, you invest a ton of energy and emotion and care with your teammates because you’re all working toward that common goal. Now all of a sudden you realize no one on our team is safe and we could all be going in different directions in the near future — it’s pretty discouraging. I’ll leave it at that for now.

He added that he never had really given any thought about playing for another franchise, but he now knows he has to face the reality that anything is possible.

What About Patrick Kane and Alex Debrincat?

Perhaps an even bigger question is what happens with Patrick Kane. Brian Lawton of NHL Network writes, “In speaking with a few clubs clear they are watching Patrick Kane situation closely to see if the trade of Hagel changes the equation.” He adds, “If Kane goes expect DeBrincat to go or if DeBrincat goes expect Kane to follow! Things are getting interesting!”

When asked if he’d spoke to Kane yet, Toews said he hadn’t discussed the Hagel trade and that he’s not sure if Kane has spoken with the GM.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period writes, “Some teams have indeed poked around on Blackhawks sniper Alex DeBrincat. It may be a long shot. Chicago is not shopping him, but they are willing to listen — I’m told they will not consider any pitch that doesn’t totally wow them. ‘Tis the season.”

