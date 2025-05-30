3 Landing Spots for Jonathan Marchessault This Offseason

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault is open to parting ways. This isn’t much of a surprise, since the Predators were expected to be Cup contenders this season and fell well short of expectations. After finishing third last in the league with a 30-44-8 record, Preds GM Barry Trotz may move on from one of his three big free agency signings.

Seravalli also added that there is already a potential trade target on the table. There are a few clubs that fit his profile, though—contenders looking for playoff performers who can provide high-scoring offense. Marchessault—who recorded 21 goals and 35 assists in 78 games—remains a valuable asset with his playoff history and leadership abilities. Teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, and Carolina Hurricanes should all try to dial in on Marchessault’s interest this offseason.

Canadiens Are Reported Frontrunners in the Rumors

The Canadiens shocked many this season after making a push for the playoffs. Despite falling in five games to the Washington Capitals in round one, Montreal finished their year off on a high note. We saw the rise of offensive defenseman Lane Hutson, the revival of Patrik Laine, and the arrival of Ivan Demidov. Even with the development of many of their young players, the team still lacks some key pieces to be considered a contender. With rumors of a hometown reunion between Montreal and Marchessault, some holes can be filled.

Outside of Cole Caufield and Demidov, Montreal’s right side is relatively weak. With the Marchessault in the mix, the Canadiens have some combinations to work with. Head Coach Martin St. Louis could move winger Alex Newhook down to the third line and put Demidov on his strong side (left). This allows the 34-year-old to slot in on the right side and play alongside Jake Evans. The odd man out in this situation is, unfortunately, Laine, who would likely compete with other players for top-six minutes. Laine could be dealt to Nashville in return to give both parties more play time.

Canucks Could Use Marchessault as a Boeser Replacement

It is almost certain that the Canucks will lose Brock Boeser this offseason. The two parties have been unable to make ends meet and are unlikely they be able to. The team’s best right winger was second in goals with 25 and finished the season with 50 points. Vancouver will truly miss the consistency on the right side and will need to find a replacement quickly if they want to compete again. Adding Marchessault not only fills the gap but also adds playoff leadership to the inexperienced, young roster.

The former Conn Smythe winner has suited up for 102 playoff games, tallying 76 points and a Stanley Cup win. One of the main issues with the Canucks roster is the lack of playoff experience. The talent is there to compete, but the cup knowledge isn’t, which is why Marchy is a perfect fit. He has his fair share of knowledge when it comes to the playoff playstyles of the Pacific Division with his 7-year tenure with the Vegas Golden Knights. Marchessault could assist the youth in getting to know their opponents on a deeper level.

Another Conference Final Loss, Carolina Needs Another Storm

The Hurricanes have failed to advance past the conference finals since their 2006 Stanley Cup win. Despite being one of the most well-rounded teams in the NHL, Carolina continues to fall short when it matters most. Their 4-1 series loss against the Florida Panthers this year proved that the Svechnikov-Aho-Jarvis line can’t always get it done offensively. That’s why the Hurricanes could emerge as a serious contender in the Marchessault sweepstakes. Carolina has some promising pieces like Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven, and he could help fuel most of their potential.

If a change of scenery is what Marchessault needs, joining a contending Eastern Conference team like Carolina could be ideal. They would have the salary cap to hold his $5.5 million AAV contract and still have enough to resign some of their stars in the future like Stankoven and Alexander Nikishin. He’d also reunite with familiar faces in William Carrier and Mark Jankowski, making the transition even smoother. With the additional chemistry and stronger pieces alongside him, both Marchy and Carolina would benefit greatly.

