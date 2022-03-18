Teams Still Working Around High Price For Ducks’ Hampus Lindholm

The Anaheim Ducks are open to trading their pending UFAs, as was evident when the club moved defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche. The next big name on the list is Hampus Lindholm, but GM Pat Verbeek is not about to give him away. The high price the Ducks want in return for the blueliner is the main reason a trade hasn’t happened yet, according to a number of NHL insiders.

Related: Blues Shopping Jordan Binnington Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Nashville Predators have re-engaged in contract negotiations with Filip Forsberg’s agent, J.P. Barry. The Preds have maintained their focus is on extending Forsberg rather than trading their top goal scorer. Sounds like marginal progress has been made to this point. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 18, 2022

As per TSN’s Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun, the 28-year-old will not come cheap. Dreger reports the current ask is a first-round pick, a third-round pick and a top prospect, and that price moved up when the Montreal Canadiens got the return they did for Ben Chiarot earlier this week. Dreger notes there’s wiggle room on a pending trade, but adds, “A few teams continue to digest a steep asking price for Hampus Lindholm.”

LeBrun followed up the tweet and added, “No progress in contract talks as of yesterday. Boston and St. Louis would each make sense. But is the price too high?”

Hampus Lindholm Anaheim Ducks Deadline Trade rumors

Is Lindholm Worth the Asking Price?

With Chiarot and Manson off the board, Lindholm tops the list of impact blueliners available at this year’s deadline. He’d be a proven top-two guy for a number of teams but at 28 years old, he’s looking for a huge deal in the offseason. Any team that tries to acquire him either needs to be ok with the asking price knowing he’d be a rental or has intentions to give him a new contract and meet his ask. Should they do so, the team that lands him believes he can be an impact defenseman until the age of 36.

The Ducks should be eager to move him because they’ve already determined they can’t find a number that works and they won’t give him a long-term deal.

Next: Flyers Sitting Claude Giroux In Preparation for NHL Trade Deadline Deal