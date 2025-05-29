Rumor: Could Marner-for-Bennett Dual Sign-and-Trade Happen?

In a wild bit of speculation that seems at least somewhat plausible, SDPN host and Sportsnet personality Steve Dangle shared a text he received suggesting a bold scenario: a dual sign-and-trade involving Mitch Marner and Sam Bennett.

The text read, “Could Darren Ferris engineer a June 28 Marner for Bennett dual sign and trade that results in Bennett getting 8×8 in Toronto and Marner getting 8×12 in Florida?” Dangle added, jokingly, that his phone “melted” after reading it.

Sam Bennett for Mitch Marner trade rumor

While there is no confirmation that the Maple Leafs and Panthers are actively discussing such a move, mainly because Florida GM Bill Zito is currently focused on the Stanley Cup Final, this rumor is an interesting one. Dangle wouldn’t be the first person to give time and space to such a bold idea.

Marner and Bennett are set to become unrestricted free agents, and various reports over the past week suggest each has narrowed their options to a couple of teams. The Maple Leafs confirmed they’ve yet to discuss an extension with Marner, but GM Brad Treliving plans to. They haven’t ruled out Marner returning, but they admitted he has some say in how things play out. Reports from Pierre LeBrun suggest that Marner has his sights set on the usual suspects, including Florida, Vegas, and teams like Dallas or Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, speculation is that Bennett might be eyeing one of two possibilities: staying in Florida or coming home to Toronto. Long-time reporter John Shannon said it’s only those two teams and that Florida might be concerned that Bennett has already made up his mind, and is set to join the Maple Leafs.

A Sign-and-Trade Solves Some Problems

For the players, not testing free agency means potentially leaving money on the table. But, if both players know where they want to go, it becomes about getting the best deal out of the team they prefer. Florida and Toronto benefit greatly if both players are willing to sign before being traded to their respective destinations. If both players sign eight-year extensions and are then traded, they gain an extra year of term, effectively lowering their annual cap hits.

For Marner, he gets an extra year on his contract and gets to go to a quieter market with tax advantages and a legitimate shot at winning. Florida checks all those boxes.

For Bennett, he gets a big-money deal in his hometown and becomes a key part of a core that has many pieces, but lacks that ingredient he possesses in spades. Toronto gets a gritty top-six forward they covet. Florida gains a playmaking superstar.

The fit makes some sense, and both sides want to avoid the unpredictability of July 1.

Next: Jonathan Toews Commits to NHL Comeback, Contender Already Interested