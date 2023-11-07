Canucks Quick Hits: Pettersson, Demko, Miller, Hughes & Cole

Last night, several Vancouver Canucks’ players shone in a dominant 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. In this edition of Canucks’ Quick Hits, the players’ contributions are organized into three categories based on their roles and impact in the game.

First, the Canucks’ key offensive contributors. Second, the Canucks’ playmakers and support players. Finally, the Canucks players who were strong in their defensive presence (which includes the team’s goaltending).

Category One: The Canucks Offensive Contributors

The Canucks saw several key offensive contributors. First, Elias Pettersson maintained his six-game point streak by contributing a power-play assist, three shots on goal, and two hits. During this impressive streak, he has accumulated four goals and seven assists. The 24-year-old center now leads the NHL with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in the 12 games he’s played. He also has put up a plus-9 rating.

Elias Pettersson SP Authentics Canucks UP Card

Second, Filip Hronek extended his seven-game assist streak by providing two assists. He now boasts an impressive 13 assists and 14 blocked shots with a plus-12 rating over 12 games. Not only is he a great partner for Quinn Hughes, but his playmaking abilities have significantly contributed to the team’s success.

Related: Canucks Are the Best Team in Canada: Three Reasons Why

Third, Pius Suter continued his goal-scoring streak by scoring a goal in his third straight game. The 27-year-old forward has been a surprising asset to the Canucks’ offense. In the recent stretch of games, Suter has scored three goals. He also has a plus-2 rating in those 12 games.

Fourth, J.T. Miller has become a power-play specialist by scoring a goal and recording an assist. Both his points came during the power play opportunities and played a crucial role in the victory. Miller’s season’s performance includes seven goals and 11 assists (for 18 points). He also has put up a plus-9 rating in those 12 games.

Fifth, Brock Boeser also has excelled with the man advantage. Last night, he scored twice in the game, including potting the game-winning goal. Boeser has had an amazing season in 2023-24 with 10 goals (six of them coming in games against the Oilers). In total, Boeser has put up 15 points. He, too, has a high plus-8 rating in 12 games.

Sixth, Nils Hoglander ended a five-game point drought by scoring a goal in the second period. His offensive contribution was significant in this game; and, on the season he scored three goals and added two assists (for five points).

Related: Canucks Coach Rick Tocchet Must Read the Leadership Research

Category Two: Canucks’ Playmakers and Support

First, in the category of Canucks playmakers, Quinn Hughes had a remarkable game. He scored a goal, registered three power-play assists, and achieved a plus-2 rating on the night. He’s been a key part of the Canucks’ recent success. In total, in his 12 games played, Hughes has now scored five goals and added 15 assists (for 20 points). A full nine of these points have happened with the man advantage. He also has an impressive plus-16 rating through 12 games.

Elias Pettersson Quinn Hughes Thatcher Demko Canucks

Second, Sam Lafferty has been a great early-season addition to this Canucks’ team. Last night, he posted an assist on linemate Nils Hoglander’s goal in the second period. Lafferty now has four points in the last four games and has been effective in a bottom-six role. He now has scored three goals and put up six points with a plus-8 rating in 12 games.

Third, Andrei Kuzmenko registered an assist, which put him up to a goal and three assists in his last four games. Kuzmenko’s top-six role has allowed him to play alongside key players such as Pettersson and Ilya Mikheyev. On the season, Kuzmenko now has scored three goals with seven assists and a plus-5 rating in 12 games.

Fourth, Dakota Joshua has played his usual physical game, and he did so again last night. He had an assist, five hits, and was given two penalty minutes. His assist was his second in two games. The 27-year-old winger now has three points, 13 penalty minutes, and a plus-2 rating in 11 games. He’s been a solidifying physical force for the Canucks.

Category Three: Defensive Presence and Goaltending:

In this category, I’ve placed two players. One is defenseman Ian Cole and the other is goalie Thatcher Demko.

Cole, the 34-year-old defenseman, played a key role in the win. He registered an assist and had four crucial blocked shots. The assist was his second of the season; and, with it, he ended a five-game point drought. Cole’s defensive presence has been notable this season. He has 24 blocked shots, 12 hits, 13 penalty minutes, and an impressive plus-7 rating through 12 games.

Thatcher Demko Canucks

Finally, the Canucks are being carried by their goalies. Thatcher Demko, especially, has displayed remarkable skills. Last night, he made 40 saves on 42 shots. It wasn’t an easy game, but he made it look easier than it was. In the end, he frustrated the Oilers.

With the win, Demko extended his winning streak to six games. Demko’s season statistics now stand at 7-2-0 with a 1.61 goals-against average and a remarkable .948 save percentage in his nine starts. Game after game, he just keeps reaffirming his status as a key player for the Canucks.

Related: Canucks Quick Hits: Demko, Pettersson, Joshua, Soucy & Hronek