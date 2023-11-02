Canucks Coach Rick Tocchet Must Read the Leadership Research

The Vancouver Canucks are playing really well for coach Rick Tocchet this season. He seems to be level-headed, but he’s also unafraid to call out players for what they do – or, instead, sometimes what they don’t do. All said and done, it seems clear that Tocchet understands what it takes to be a good leader. At least, he’s employing what we academics know as key findings of the research literature.

Let’s look at how.

What Makes Tocchet Such a Good Coach?

Tocchet’s coaching journey has been enriched by his vast experience in the NHL, both as a player and a coach. His ability to adapt to the changing dynamics of the game has been a hallmark of his coaching style. Tocchet’s playing career spanned nearly two decades. It gives him a unique perspective that few coaches possess. This experience allows him to relate to players and understand the challenges they face, making him an effective communicator and motivator.

One of Tocchet’s key coaching attributes is his commitment to player development. His reputation is that he knows how to nurture young talent and help players reach their full potential. This emphasis on individual growth contributes to a positive team culture.

However, there’s one aspect of Tocchet’s coaching philosophy that seems key. As good leaders do, he’s an open communicator who creates an environment where players know exactly what he thinks. At the same time, they feel valued. He believes that fostering a sense of belonging within the team is essential for success, and this has earned him the respect and trust of his players.

Tocchet is not only a motivator but also a tactician. His understanding of the game’s intricacies and his willingness to embrace innovative strategies have been pivotal in shaping the playing style of the teams he has coached. His tactical acumen and flexibility make him a valuable asset in devising game plans and adapting to the ever-evolving NHL landscape. As a leader, he’s a pragmatist. He uses what works.

Tocchet’s Personal Attributes

Resilience and leadership have been constants in Tocchet’s career. He’s faced his share of challenges and adversity, both as a player and a coach. As a result, he seems to have the ability to bounce back and remain focused on the ultimate goal. Tocchet also leads by example. He displays the same dedication and work ethic he expects from his players. He’s also unwaveringly committed to the game of hockey; and, that can be inspiring to those around him. He walks the talk.

Tocchet’s successful playing career includes multiple Stanley Cup championships. He knows how to win. This experience positions him as a mentor with a deep understanding of what it takes to experience success. He understands how to guide his players and impart the knowledge and wisdom that only comes from having been in their shoes.

Another key attribute is Tocchet’s willingness to embrace change and innovation. He gets it that the NHL is constantly evolving. And, he’s not afraid to adapt his coaching style to the more modern (and player-focused) game. This flexibility helps make his strategies effective as he pushes the boundaries of professional hockey. Tocchet’s approach to coaching reflects his openness to new ideas and his ability to stay ahead of the curve.

Tocchet Explains His Past Week’s Coaching Choices

To make the case about Tocchet’s coaching style, I have included the video below. In that video, viewers can see several key leadership attributes at work. These include (1) his adaptability and his emotional intelligence and (2) his player-centered approach and how and when he uses (at times) positive reinforcement rather than stressing the negative.

First, Tocchet Shows Adaptability and Emotional Intelligence

Tocchet’s ability to adjust to the ever-changing dynamics of his team is a significant strength. He doesn’t adhere rigidly to a coaching handbook; instead, he gauges the team’s mood and needs. When the team is winning or performing well, he gives them more leeway. He understands the importance of routine. However, he is also willing to take a different approach when necessary, like focusing on individual improvement rather than harping on team mistakes.

Tocchet seems to have that elusive quality called excellent emotional intelligence as a coach. He reads the room and understands when his players need support, a lighter touch, or some constructive criticism. He’s not afraid to back off and let the players dictate the atmosphere when needed. In fact, he sometimes counts on that. This balance of knowing when to be hands-on and when to trust the players contributes to a positive team environment. He does listen to the voices of experience around him, which also seems wise. In that, he distributes leadership, which is a wise leadership attribute.

Second, Tocchet Uses a Player-Centric Approach and Positive Reinforcement

Tocchet values his players’ input and respects their experience. He recognizes that a team’s veterans can play a crucial role in guiding the team, both on and off the ice. Tocchet understands when to lean on these experienced players and allow them to lead and take charge, relieving them of the relentless sound of his own voice.

Tocchet employs a positive approach to coaching. He focuses on the team’s strengths by emphasizing the positives. Instead of dwelling on mistakes or criticizing his players relentlessly, he chooses to highlight the successes and works on improvement in a constructive manner. This approach contributes to a good team spirit and a productive practice environment.

The Bottom Line for Tocchet as a Wise Coach

In my long-time work as an academic who has studied leadership as a research interest, it’s clear to me that Rick Tocchet employs what we academics call a growth mindset. There’s no wonder he’s a good leader who gets the most out of his players.

