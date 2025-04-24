3 Takeaways from the Oilers’ Ugly Game 2 Loss to the Kings

The Edmonton Oilers look like they might be in playoff trouble. After dropping Game 2 by a lopsided 6-2 score in Los Angeles, they now trail the Kings 2-0 in their first-round playoff series — a stunning development for a team that got to within one win of the Stanley Cup last season and went into the postseason with championship aspirations.

Here are three major takeaways from the loss that has Oilers fans concerned.

Undisciplined Play Is Killing the Oilers

The biggest strength of the Oilers in last year’s postseason has become their biggest weakness. The Kings’ power play is carving up Edmonton’s penalty kill, going 5-for-10 with the man advantage in the series. It was 3-for-5 in Game 2.

What’s worse: most of Edmonton’s penalties have been needless. Adam Henrique’s retaliatory hit on Quinton Byfield and Jake Walman’s extra shot on Phillip Danault were clear examples of a frustrated team not responding well. Some fans have questioned the officiating, but the truth is the Oilers are gifting LA too many opportunities, and a red-hot power play is taking full advantage.

“I don’t necessarily see LA making plays to beat us, I just see mistakes gift-wrapping opportunities,” said head coach Kris Knoblauch. Defenseman Darnell Nurse added, “We haven’t played to the standard or level that we’re capable of playing. It’s a pissed-off group and we gotta go home and take care of business on home ice.”

Oilers Continue Chasing Bad Starts

In both games, the Oilers fell behind early, 4-0 in Game 1 and 3-0 in Game 2. Though they showed flashes of life (clawing back to tie Game 1 and making it 3-2 in Game 2), they simply can’t keep spotting the Kings multi-goal leads.

Evan Bouchard and Stuart Skinner of the Oilers

Edmonton’s high-powered offense gives them a shot to erase deficits, — and you can never count Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl out — but to rely on that ability in the playoffs is asking for trouble. The Oilers need to be sharper earlier and understand that the Kings are one of the best teams in the NHL at holding leads. If the Oilers don’t put LA on the ropes in Games 3 and 4, this could be over early.

Defensive Breakdowns and Goaltending Are Issues

Stuart Skinner has been under heavy fire — and not just from the Kings. His subpar numbers (6.11 GAA, .810 SV%) led to Calvin Pickard getting the call in the third period of Game 2. Pickard then got scored on after the first shot he faced. Both the goalies and the Oilers need to be better than that.

Pickard will likely start Game 3, but Skinner isn’t the main problem. Edmonton’s defensive effort has been lackluster at best, with costly turnovers, blown coverages, and a general lack of structure allowing LA’s forwards to run wild.

The Oilers need a total reset in this series. They are being outplayed mentally, physically, and on special teams. Down 0-2, Game 3 back in Edmonton on Friday is now a must-win if they want any shot of turning this series around.

