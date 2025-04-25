Edmonton Oilers
Will the Oilers Move on From Stuart Skinner This Offseason?
The Edmonton Oilers may go to Calvin Pickard in Game 3, and if he ends the series or the Oilers are eliminated, is Stuart Skinner done?
It’s starting to feel like the end of the line for Stuart Skinner in Edmonton.
After another disastrous playoff outing in Game 2 against the Los Angeles Kings, where he allowed five goals on 27 shots, Skinner has posted an abysmal .810 save percentage and let in 11 goals through two games. While the Oilers’ defense in front of him has been anything but acceptable, Skinner has failed to make timely saves in critical moments, and it’s costing the team in a season where the Stanley Cup is the only acceptable outcome.
At just 26 years old, Skinner has yet to solidify himself as a consistent and reliable starter. Despite taking the team to the Stanley Cup Final last season, the feeling that the team isn’t confident with him in goal is growing, partially explaining why Calvin Pickard played more and more games this season (36). Skinner’s numbers have declined steadily, and his early playoff struggles may mean the Oilers go to Pickard. They put him in with nine minutes left in the third in Game 2, and some believe that’s an indication he’ll go in for Game 3.
The question then becomes, was Wednesday’s appearance Skinner’s last in an Oilers jersey? He’s got one more season on his contract, and his lower salary means he’s not an expensive gamble for another club.
Going to Pickard is probably not a bad idea. His regular season was modest but steady (.900 SV%, 2.71 GAA), and his playoff composure last year earned him the trust of the coaching staff. If he gets the nod in Game 3 and performs, the Oilers may get the boost they need to get back into the series.
That said, regardless of how this series unfolds, Edmonton is expected to pursue a new starting goaltender this offseason. In March, Bob Stauffer, host of Oilers Now, said during a conversation with Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, “I know for a fact they’re gonna do that,” Stauffer said. If he’s right, Skinner’s $2.6 million cap hit might be moved to create space.
Should the Oilers have lost faith in Skinner, a serious upgrade is needed. Pickard is under contract at $1 million for next season. He may be the netminder Edmonton hangs onto. Who they target beyond that could mean the end of Skinner’s run with the organization.
