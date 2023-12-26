Biggest NHL Storylines to End 2023, Watch For In 2024

As the NHL 2023 calendar year comes to a close, there are some key storylines fans have been following. Many of them will bleed into 2024 and occupy much of the front page discussion. While Patrick Kane has signed, and Nikita Zadorov was traded, those were only a couple of the big narratives of note. What else is worth watching that could be ironed out over the next few weeks?

Will the William Nylander Extension Get Done?

In a TSN Insider Trading segment, Chris Johnston from The Athletic indicated things are progressing between the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward William. Nylander has expressed a strong inclination to remain with Toronto for the long haul. Can the Leafs find a number that works?

Presently holding a cap hit slightly exceeding $6.96 million, the 27-year-old stands poised to surpass the $10 million mark in his forthcoming contract. Coming off a career-high 87 points last season, he is currently on track for an impressive 119 points this year. Darren Dreger recently wondered if this season’s production could push Nylander into the $11 million per season range.

In Toronto, the goaltending situation is another storyline worth watching.

Can the Oilers Move Jack Campbell?

Jack Campbell’s challenging season has undoubtedly impacted his trade value. His situation makes it unlikely for a straightforward cap dump is an option for the Edmonton Oilers. Acquiring teams may hesitate to take on the substantial $9 million cash payout or multiple seasons at $5 million per on his contract, even if they see him as a potential backup. The longer he goes without rehabilitating his reputation as an NHL goalie, the harder it will be to move him at all.

While a first-round pick or a promising prospect might not suffice as justification, the Oilers don’t want to overspend just to dump the player. There’s also the fact that confidence in Stuart Skinner as the starter isn’t all the way there. If the Oilers believe Skinner can lead the team, then find a capable backup at a cost lower that isn’t prohibitive, a buyout expense becomes a strategic possibility.

What Do the Flames Do in 2024?

As the NHL trade freeze gets set to lift, attention turns to potential targets leading up to the March 8 deadline. Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames emerges as a focal point, with heightened chatter around his future. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that while the Flames haven’t explicitly informed Lindholm of their intention to trade him, speculation about his availability has sparked heightened interest across the league.

LeBrun also notes three frontrunners pursuing Lindholm: the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, and Carolina Hurricanes. The Flames, having already made impactful decisions on some 2024 unrestricted free agents, face uncertainties about Lindholm’s contract extension, a storyline that may have evolved. In 2024, there will be many insiders waiting for the Flames to start conducting trade business. Once that happens, the market is going to be greatly affected. They arguably have the three biggest trade pieces available in Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, and Chris Tanev.

Are Dirty Hits Still The NHL’s Biggest Problem?

It seems like 2023 was the year of the dirty hits from behind. More than ever, the NHL has started suspending players who haven’t learned. You can’t blast a player in the numbers as they are up against the boards. And, as the hits continue, as do the fines and suspensions, questions about allowing the players to police themselves has to be on the docket.

Injuries after these types of plays keeps going up. The situation isn’t trending in the right direction.

Who Becomes the NHL’s First Official Deadline Seller?

There will be plenty of teams selling assets ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. That said, no one has officially stepped forward. In part, teams that weren’t necessarily expected to be contenders are in the early postseason conversation. So too, teams that were supposed to be better have struggled.

The San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Chicago Blackhawks are the early favorites. If the Ottawa Senators continue to lose, it won’t be long before they can be added to the list.

