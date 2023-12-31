Evan Bouchard Emerging as Game-Changing Force for Oilers

Just how good is Edmonton Oilers’ defenseman Evan Bouchard? In a recent analysis’ by fans and insiders, most are starting to come around to the importance of this player and just how much he’s grown since the start of the season. Bouchard might have frustrated Oilers Nation early, but he’s the real deal now. Even with the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, he might be among the team’s most important players.

Bouchard’s on-ice performance with and without Connor McDavid highlights his defensive prowess. Some might suggest he’s getting gravy minutes with the league’s best player, thus inflating his totals. However, Bouchard boasts impressive stats—52 GF% and 64 xGF% away from McDavid—outshining other defensemen in similar situations. Notably, he ranks third in the league for xGA/60, showcasing his defensive evolution.

Most points – @EdmontonOilers defenceman in their team's first 32 games of a season:

43- Paul Coffey (1985-86)

40- Coffey (1983-84)

39- Coffey (1981-82)

38- Coffey (1984-85)

34- Evan Bouchard (2023-24 via 1G-1A on Thursday vs SJS)

33- Coffey (1986-87)

32- Risto Siltanen (1981-82) pic.twitter.com/pZ0dq0C9u9 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 29, 2023

At 24, Bouchard is continually improving, evident in his career-high 29:01 TOI and a 76 xG% at 5v5 in Edmonton’s recent game against the Los Angeles Kings. Currently on pace for 87 points, Bouchard’s offensive brilliance aligns with newfound defensive strength. Fans have always known he was patient and confident with the puck, willing to unleash his “Bouch Bomb” at any given time. Now, some of what he’s doing in his own zone is getting noticed.

Predictions suggest he could be in the conversation for the Norris Trophy this season, and one day, potentially become the NHL’s highest-paid defenseman. If he matches his defensive game to his offensive one, he’s a literal game-changer.

Previously criticized for defensive lapses, Bouchard has silenced doubters, evolving into an elite player. While acknowledging some past misplays, fans are recognizing his consistent excellence. With an opinionated minority still questioning his abilities, the consensus is clear: Bouchard is an elite player and one of the NHL’s best-value contracts, a sentiment likely to translate into a significant pay increase in 2025.

Evan Bouchard Oilers dominant blue line force

How Important Is Evan Bouchard to the Oilers’ Season?

As the Edmonton Oilers aim for a deep playoff run, Bouchard emerges as a key player. His ability to balance defensive improvements with offensive contributions positions him as a valuable asset in various game situations. With limitless potential and a growing skill set, Evan Bouchard is set to play a pivotal role in the Oilers’ quest for success this season.

He’s no longer a secret and the more confident and comfortable he gets, the more dangerous he becomes.

