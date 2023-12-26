Opposing GMs “Undoubtedly Circling” 6 Maple Leafs Trade Options

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic took a look at some of the trade options for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a recent article. Suggesting the team doesn’t have a deep prospect pool from which to trade assets to get what they need, he noted that teams will probably be asking for pieces that are playing an important role now. Among the options, he suggests that teams have been circling around six options.

Teams Will Want Matthew Knies

The first, and most likely ask for other clubs is Matthew Knies. Already proving useful in the NHL, he’s the high bar of what the Leafs have available. Siegel writes:

“Matthew Knies is one name opposing GMs will undoubtedly have circled. Knies has played so well though and boasts such enticing upside that he’s presumably a complete no-go for the Brendan Shanahan-Brad Treliving front office.”

He notes that the Maple Leafs aren’t going to trade him, however. “Too important in the present. Too important in the future.” Knowing that’s off the table, Siegel pivots to the team’s first-round pick. The club has a history of moving that selection. Holding onto their top 2023 pick, they exchanged their 2025 first-rounder to Chicago for Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty. With only two first-round picks in the last five drafts, surrendering another top pick, considering one already gone in 2025, may seem excessive.

What Other Assets Can the Maple Leafs Trade?

The second option is backup goaltender Dennis Hildeby. While not likely because of Hildeby’s potential ceiling, he notes, “if Woll is the real deal (still TBD) and one of Artur Akhtyamov or Vyacheslav Peksa can hit, maybe the Leafs can afford to move Hildeby.”

Third and fourth are Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan. The scribe also suggests they are off the table. “Minten and Cowan both made strong impressions at training camp; Cowan buzzed around and Minten looked beyond his years and even made the team,” he writes. “The Leafs won’t want to trade either player. But if you’re an opposing GM and the Leafs covet something you have, isn’t this where you might start?”

The Realistic Options for the Maple Leafs

Fifth, with three fifth-round picks at their disposal, the Leafs could use them as supplementary assets in a larger trade, potentially as a sweetener for salary retention. While it may fall short for acquiring someone of Chris Tanev’s caliber, it could be ample for targeting players like Ilya Lyubushkin.

Nick Robertson Maple Leafs NHL

Sixth and finally, Nick Robertson emerges as a potential trade option for the Leafs. With a current salary just under $800,000, his upcoming contract won’t demand much, making him an attractive asset for budget considerations. Siegel notes that the decision to retain Robertson hinges on the Leafs’ belief in his potential growth as a valuable middle-six forward in playoff lineups. He has struggled at times, there are limitations based on his size, and the absence of a defined role in the power play is a factor.

