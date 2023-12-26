Flames Likely to Pull Huge Offer to Defenseman Noah Hanifin

In the latest episode of the Ray & Dregs Podcast, the potential trade plans of the Calgary Flames took center stage, with a particular focus on defenseman Noah Hanifin. Analyst Ray Ferraro sparked speculation by pointing out Hanifin’s situation, especially in light of his rejection of an eight-year, $60 million deal. Darren Dreger chimed in, expressing how such a refusal would undoubtedly alter the organization’s perspective on the player. It’s not clear if the Flames will pull that offer, but there’s reason to believe they’ll consider it.
“That’d be enough for me. I’d be, I’d be, we’re not putting $60 mill back on the table in Calgary,” Dreger said. If an accurate depiction of what the Flames are thinking, the question becomes, what now?
Ferraro concurred that offering a staggering $60 million again is likely off the table for the Flames. The consensus leans towards a potential trade involving Hanifin, with the suggestion that it might occur just before the NHL Trade Deadline. The question posed is the type of return that would entice the Flames to part ways with Hanifin, even if they are willing to commit $7.5 million per season to him. Both thought the longer the Flames hang onto the defenseman, the more he’s worth.
What Would It Cost to Acquire Noah Hanifin?
Another podcast over at Flames Nation proposed a package akin to a first-round pick and two second-rounders. While it may sound steep, they drew parallels to historical trades involving impactful defensemen. The comparison included the Flames’ acquisition of Travis Hamonic and the exchange that sent Hampus Lindholm from Boston to Anaheim.
However, the dilemma for the Flames lies in the significant void Hanifin’s departure would create, emphasizing the necessity of finding a suitable replacement. The podcast discussion painted a complex picture for the Flames, contemplating the trade value of Hanifin against the critical role he plays in the team’s defensive lineup.
So what do the Flames do? Will they hold firm and lowball Hanifin after he rejected their offer? And, do they trade him for the best possible return? Or, because they aren’t exactly out of the playoff picture, do they try to re-sign him for a number that works? The latter avoids having to try and replace the player.
