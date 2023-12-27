Journalist Suggests OiIers Consider Return of Former Forward

“When I factor in all the variables around such a move, three players stand out, [Drake] Caggiula, who is already in the Oilers organization, [Jujhar] Khaira, who would cost little and plays centre, a position of need, and David Perron.” There were names mentioned by the Edmonton Journal’s David Staples as former Oilers forward who could possibly return to the team this season.

In an exercise where the scribe looked at a variety of former players, Staples eliminated many because they were either under contract in Europe, not very good players, or simply retired. But, a handful of former Oilers stood out as possible options if Edmonton wanted to go shopping in an attempt to find their next Sam Gagner.

Gagner returned to Edmonton for this third stint with the team this summer. He was signed as part of a PTO and has performed well above expectations. He’s not an everyday player for the team, but when he’s in the lineup, he’s making things happen. He’s inexpensive, he knows his role, and he’s elated to be part of the group. Staples wondered if there was another player out there the Oilers could acquire that would do what Gagner has done.

Staples Considers David Perron and Jordan Eberle as Returns for the Oilers

While he admitted in his article that Jordan Eberle is an unlikely fit because he’s playing out his contract of $5.5 million and having a bit of down year, on Twitter, Staples did say he liked Eberle as an option. It was David Perron that really caught his eye. “Perron is the stand-out possibility in this group, as he’s a tough and aggressive player,” Staples said. He added, “Even if he’s not scoring much, he could help Edmonton win as a third or fourth line winger, and also act as insurance in case of injury.”

David Perron and Jordan Eberle were formerly members of the Edmonton Oilers

However, it’s not exactly a given that Perron will be available. “Perron might not want to come here. Detroit might not want to move him. He also might cost too much in cap space, unless Detroit agrees to retain salary,” Staples writes.

Currently playing for the Red Wings, who are emerging as a playoff possibility, but not playing well of late, Perron is a $4.75 million cap hit on an expiring contract. The 35-year-old has 7 goals and 13 points in 28 games this season.

