Another Big Swing?: Analyst Links Blues to Marner in Free Agency

After taking a big swing this past summer that paid off extremely well, Jeremy Rutherford, a writer for The Athletic, wonders if the Blues could take another home run shot. As the St. Louis Blues look to build on a promising core and what looks like a strong season, there’s growing speculation they could take another swing this summer — this time targeting Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner in free agency.

Marner, assuming he makes it to market, will be the biggest name available in free agency. He is a dynamic playmaker with elite two-way abilities and would be a massive addition to the Blues’ top six, finally giving them a bona fide superstar. The idea might be to pair him alongside his old junior linemate Robert Thomas.

Rutherford writes:

“Marner would be an incredible fit for the Blues. He’d have to change his number because No. 16 is in the rafters at Enterprise Center, but as I’ve written before, Marner playing alongside Thomas, his old junior teammate, might lead to some magic like back in the day with Brett Hull.”

Can the Blues Afford to Go After Marner?

With the salary cap expected to rise to $95.5 million in 2025-26, the Blues may have just enough space to make a pitch. At the same time, they have to keep some of their cap aside for other contracts, including the two players they added via offer sheets.

Mitch Marner Blues free agency

Marner is projected to command as much as $14 million annually, making him one of the priciest names available. But after St. Louis successfully pulled off bold moves like the offer-sheet acquisition of Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, it’s clear the front office isn’t afraid to make aggressive plays.

Both Holloway and Broberg are due for big raises in the near future, which could complicate things if the Blues push hard for Marner. Still, the team is expected to spend close to the cap, and ownership will be closely monitoring spending trends and cap changes before finalizing any major commitments.

If Marner is interested in St. Louis — and the Blues believe he’s the missing piece to elevate them back to contender status — expect GM Doug Armstrong to explore every possible angle. If a player of his caliber shows interest in their organization, it would be irresponsible not to see if a deal can be made and the Blues find a way to fit him in.

Could a Thomas-Marner reunion be the start of something special? If Marner thinks so, the Blues should, too.

