Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Get Two Key Players Back On Friday vs. Sharks
The Edmonton Oilers will get Stuart Skinner and Mattias Ekholm back in the lineup on Friday versus the San Jose Sharks.
With a chance to clinch a playoff spot, the Edmonton Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks Friday night and will get two key players back. One game following the return of Connor McDavid to the lineup, both Mattias Ekholm and Stuart Skinner will dress. Ekholm will play; Skinner will not.
Calvin Pickard gets another start for the Oilers, as Skinner will be the backup. Edmonton sent Oliver Rodrigue back down to the AHL, hinting that Skinner was likely ready to return. Considering the way Pickard has been playing, the Oilers didn’t see a reason to rush Skinner back in, letting Pickard roll while he’s playing well.
Per head coach Kris Knoblauch, Ekholm is back in the lineup, while Stuart Skinner will serve as the backup tonight and is expected to start two of the Oilers’ final four regular-season games. The playoff starter is yet to be determined, suggesting that Pickard has earned consideration with the way he’s stepped up in Skinner’s absence.
Leon Draisaitl remains out but is expected to return before the end of the regular season. Meanwhile, Trent Frederic‘s availability for Game 1 of the playoffs is uncertain, and while Evander Kane might be ready in time, his timeline remains to be determined.
It was confirmed that Draisaitl would “like a couple of games “ before playoffs, but he will not play tonight.
Jeff Skinner Will Flank Connor McDavid
Going into Friday’s game, it appears McDavid – who had three assists in his return on Wednesday — will have Jeff Skinner and Connor Brown on his line. Brown scored two goals in the win over St. Louis, including the game-winner, and Skinner played well but is still hoping to cement his position on the roster for the playoffs. He’s played well, but with a fully healthy lineup, there are questions about where Skinenr will fit. He’s been in the bottom six but will get a look on the top line.
Next: ESPN Analyst Rips Oilers, Hopes Team Taught Painful Playoff Lesson
