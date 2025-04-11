Bruins Reportedly Weighing GM Change: Sweeney Could Be Out

The Boston Bruins have some work to do this offseason, but it will be intriguing to see who is tasked with it. Lately, there has been talk that the organization might be considering major front-office changes after a disappointing 2024-25 season that saw them fall short of the playoffs. According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the Bruins are considering a change at the general manager position and moving on from Don Sweeney.

LeBrun reports:

‘There’s not been any word either way, and that in itself has created a bit of noise. He’s entering the final year of his contract next year; he’s been there 10 years, and that’s a long time. It’s been a very disappointing year. He had a very aggressive trade deadline… and got a lot of praise from GMs around the league about the return on those deals, so we’ll see what that means for his future in Boston.’

LeBrun’s report appears to be more speculation than insider information that the Bruins might be ready to make a change. However, his take is logical.

Sweeney being in the final year of his contract means the Bruins have to make a decision. Is the organization comfortable enough to put its faith in him to continue in the role for several seasons? LeBrun notes that the lack of clarity surrounding his future has “created a bit of noise” around the league. The Bruins’ on-ice struggles and inconsistent play have raised questions about the direction of the team.

Even Sweeney Admits the Bruins Have Been Stuck

“This is a far different team than we started the year with,” Sweeney admitted recently. “We were stuck in neutral, and we needed to change course. … We have to be better in every area.”

Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins could be done as GM

Sweeney also took accountability for the team’s underwhelming performance, saying, “It’s a failure on our part to not be in a playoff position. Now it’s about the habits, building chemistry and cohesion for these guys to realize what it takes to play in the NHL.”

If the Bruins are leaning toward a rebuild, it could mean the Bruins want a different person spearheading that rebuild. With a possible GM change looming, Boston may look to reset its roster.

The Bruins’ decision on Sweeney is expected in the coming weeks, pressure mounting to get this team back on track.

