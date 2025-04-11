Boston Bruins
Bruins Reportedly Weighing GM Change: Sweeney Could Be Out
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun hinted the Boston Bruins might be considering a GM change and Don Sweeney could be out.
The Boston Bruins have some work to do this offseason, but it will be intriguing to see who is tasked with it. Lately, there has been talk that the organization might be considering major front-office changes after a disappointing 2024-25 season that saw them fall short of the playoffs. According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the Bruins are considering a change at the general manager position and moving on from Don Sweeney.
LeBrun reports:
‘There’s not been any word either way, and that in itself has created a bit of noise. He’s entering the final year of his contract next year; he’s been there 10 years, and that’s a long time. It’s been a very disappointing year. He had a very aggressive trade deadline… and got a lot of praise from GMs around the league about the return on those deals, so we’ll see what that means for his future in Boston.’
LeBrun’s report appears to be more speculation than insider information that the Bruins might be ready to make a change. However, his take is logical.
Related: Is a Rebuild the Right Move for the Boston Bruins?
Sweeney being in the final year of his contract means the Bruins have to make a decision. Is the organization comfortable enough to put its faith in him to continue in the role for several seasons? LeBrun notes that the lack of clarity surrounding his future has “created a bit of noise” around the league. The Bruins’ on-ice struggles and inconsistent play have raised questions about the direction of the team.
Even Sweeney Admits the Bruins Have Been Stuck
“This is a far different team than we started the year with,” Sweeney admitted recently. “We were stuck in neutral, and we needed to change course. … We have to be better in every area.”
Sweeney also took accountability for the team’s underwhelming performance, saying, “It’s a failure on our part to not be in a playoff position. Now it’s about the habits, building chemistry and cohesion for these guys to realize what it takes to play in the NHL.”
If the Bruins are leaning toward a rebuild, it could mean the Bruins want a different person spearheading that rebuild. With a possible GM change looming, Boston may look to reset its roster.
The Bruins’ decision on Sweeney is expected in the coming weeks, pressure mounting to get this team back on track.
Next: Oilers Get Two Key Players Back On Friday vs. Sharks
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 29 minutes ago
Bruins Reportedly Weighing GM Change: Sweeney Could Be Out
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun hinted the Boston Bruins might be considering a GM change...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Get Two Key Players Back On Friday vs. Sharks
The Edmonton Oilers will get Stuart Skinner and Mattias Ekholm back in the lineup...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 hours ago
Hurricanes Sign KHL D-Man Alexander Nikishin to Entry-Level Deal
Alexander Nikishin signs with the Carolina Hurricanes and talked about joining the team and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
ESPN Analyst Rips Oilers, Hopes Team Taught Painful Playoff Lesson
ESPN analyst PK Subban ripped the Edmonton Oilers and their roster decisions, hoping they...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Insider Talks Reality of an Offer Sheet For Matthew Knies
TSN insider Chris Johnston discussed speculation of an offer sheet for Matthew Knies this...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Celebrini’s Hat Trick Makes History: Challenging Hutson for Calder
Macklin Celebrini scored a hat trick for the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, reminding...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Beat Blues 4-3: McDavid Returns, But Lose D-Man to LTIR
Connor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers earned a huge win over the red hot St....
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Is Yzerman’s Time Up as Red Wings’ General Manager?
The Detroit Red Wings are on the cusp of missing their ninth straight playoff...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Quinn Hughes Opens Up About Captaincy, Future With Canucks
Quinn Hughes talked about his future with the Vancouver Canucks and what might stop...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Avalanche Loan Landeskog to AHL for Conditioning Stint
The Colorado Avalanche have loaned Gabriel Landeskog to the Colorado Eaglers of the AHL...