Alexis Lafrenière Scratched, Rangers Could Be Looking at Trade

Alexis Lafrenière will be scratched tonight and Sammy Blais will be in the lineup as the New York Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. While this scratching doesn’t necessarily mean a trade is imminent like it would if the team was much closer to the trade deadline, insiders are wondering if the scratch is more than just a message being sent to the player by the coach. Some are wondering if the Rangers are open to the idea of moving on from Lafreniere as the team formulates its NHL Trade Deadline plans.

The main issue issues seem to be that coaches, fans, scouts and management is surprised he’s not done more, even with the limited opportunities he’s seemed to be given by the organization. One scout said, “He has to decide what player he’s going to be.” He’s not developed an identity yet and that has slowed down any chances of the Rangers giving him more responsibility and opportunity.

Alexis Lafreniere Rangers 1

His lack of progress as others in his draft class have done well has led to trade chatter.

Arthur Staple of The Athletic writes:

GM Chris Drury has a team good enough to make the playoffs. He has big contract decisions with K’Andre Miller and Chytil this offseason. There could be a decision on Lafrenière, but if things continue along the current path, it may be a decision of whether or not to keep the former No. 1 pick or trade him for other help rather than trying to decide what kind of contract Lafrenière is worth.

Canadiens Could Be a Team to Watch

Seeing as how Lafreniere and the Canadiens have a French connection, there’s naturally going to be talk that Montreal would have trade interest if Lafreniere were to be put on the trade block. The Canadiens also have assets they’d like to move and potentially some that could help the Rangers during their playoff push.

Eric Macramalla is among those analysts who see the fit. He writes, “The Rangers have demoted Alexis Lafreniere to the 4th line. How long until we start hearing rumours the 1st overall pick, who was selected by Gorton, is headed to Montreal?”

