Could van Riemsdyk Be Headed Back to Maple Leafs?

As the NHL season gets back into action and the roster freeze lifts, teams will start seriously looking at their respective rosters and GMs will make plans for some of the players who aren’t likely to stick around beyond this season. In Philadelphia, where the Flyers are not a good team, James van Riemsdyk is a pending UFA that could be moved if a team is willing to take on part of his $7 million salary. Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun wonders if the Toronto Maple Leafs might find the option enticing.

van Riemsdyk had his best NHL season in the final year he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs and playing on a line with Mitch Marner. van Riemsdyk said he “loved my time there.” and if Kyle Dubas elects to use a good chunk of the money freed up from his LTIR issues, JvR is a player he might look at if he can get the forward on the roster at a prorated $3.5 million.

According to Marek, during the intermission segment 32 Thoughts, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher will listen to offers on James van Riemsdyk. Marek explains, “The Philadelphia Flyers have made him available. He adds, “The actual cash here is $5 million (and) $1 million has already been paid as a bonus going back to last summer. The cap hit is $7 million … and the Flyers could eat some of that as well to make it more palatable for a team looking at James van Riemsdyk.”

James van Riemsdyk Flyers Maple Leafs

Granted, the Maple Leafs have bigger issues on their blue line and a forward might not be their priority, but if the price is right, JvR might be too good to pass up if the supply outweighs the demand and Dubas can get a good deal. He’s got five goals and 13 points in 15 games this season and he’s been a consistent scorer with both the Flyers and the Maple Leafs. He lacks any trade protection, but even if he had some say in where he was going, most assume he’d be open to returning to the Leafs.

van Riemsdyk is preparing for the reality he might be moved. He said, “When you’re in the last year of your contract, you know these things can happen. I’m aware of all that.” He added, “The human side of it, having two kids now and stuff like that, you realize that things don’t necessarily just affect you. But I really enjoyed my experience when I played here. It definitely holds a special spot for me.”

Next: 4 Possible Landing Spots for Canucks’ Bo Horvat in Deadline Trade