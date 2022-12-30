No New Bo Horvat Negotiations, Latest On Trade Speculation

The Vancouver Canucks are likely seeking a return that will bring them both a center and help on the blueline for Bo Horvat. That type of trade seems more likely than an extension, something insiders haven’t ruled out but also something that seems less and less possible as the days roll along. “There’s been no new negotiating conversations in terms of Bo Horvat,” agent Pat Morris told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun on Thursday.

As this Horvat drama drags on and the March 3 trade deadline date creeps closer, media members and hockey insiders are starting to project where Horvat will wind up. There have been a variety of teams named, but the list is starting to actually dwindle when you factor in the asking price, the salary cap and which teams are going to value Horvat as a rental.

The Athletic’s Joshua Kloke and Harman Dayal discussed the Toronto Maple Leafs as an option but neither thinks the team has the assets to meet the Canucks’ ask. At least, they won’t want to give up what’s needed, a package that would undoubtedly include Matthew Knies. Others aren’t sure a package centered around Knies is even what the Canucks want. He’s not a center and the Canucks want a center.

Vegas Hockey Now’s Owen Krepps wondered if the Vegas Golden Knights would be involved in conversations as they seem to be in on every big name available. They too might not have the assets needed a cap space is an issue with this team at every turn. Krepps proposes that the Golden Knights offer a package of goaltender Laurent Brossoit, forward Brett Howden, defenseman Kaeden Korczak, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick.

Sportsnet’s Ryan Dixon and Jason Bukala suggested the Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and Boston Bruins could be options. The Canadiens don’t make much sense considering they’re likely to move assets instead of acquiring them. The Hurricanes could certainly be players here and the Detroit Red Wings will look, only if an extension is part of any trade conversations. If the Bruins are in, that means they’ve shifted gears away from a player like Patrick Kane.

Paul Bissonette talked about the Colorado Avalanche needing a center since Nazem Kadri moved on and he believes they are the most likely destination, even though cap space is a problem.

