Canucks Willing to Trade Quinn Hughes in “Mammoth” Deal

Elliotte Friedman dropped a bit of a bomb on Saturday evening when he discussed the status of the Vancouver Canucks and their willingness to trade players heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. While he notes that the team isn’t interested in a rebuild or a teardown, one of the players he mentioned being available out of Vancouver would suggest otherwise.

Friedman noted that the Canucks want to make hockey trades and get players back in deals where they might move Brock Boeser or Bo Horvat. He also mentioned that all players were available with the exception of Elias Pettersson who is the team’s only untouchable. That led to curiosity about defenseman Quinn Hughes, who on any other team is likely a player a franchise builds around. Friedman said that Hughes is available, but that it would take a “mammoth offer” to see the team move him.

Friedman suggested this is a move the Canucks aren’t looking to make but would make it if a team showed up on their doorstep and absolutely wowed them with an offer they couldn’t ignore. What that offer would be isn’t clear, but one would have to imagine it includes a top-level defenseman coming back, plus be a contract that is a better deal than Hughes’, which would be hard to find.

Hughes Is Incredible Value for the Canucks

Hughes is at a $7.85 million salary cap hit for the next four seasons and in a world of $9 million-plus defensemen, his deal is an outstanding value. A first-rounder or two would also have to be in that offer as would players that could fill other holes the Canucks have identified. In other words, Patrick Allvin and Jim Rutherford are even putting this out there suggesting they would be trying to solve all of their issues in one deal.

That said, moving Hughes creates another problem in that the Canucks would no longer have Quinn Hughes.

