3 Names Playing a Key Role in the Flames Early Success

The Calgary Flames have started the season with a 4-0 record, which has surprised many hockey fans. Most people expected this team to struggle right from the start. What is the secret behind the early success? There is none. The Calgary Flames have simply put in team efforts towards their success. Everyone has pulled their weight and contributed on the ice.
Three specific players have stood out so far. Newcomer Anthony Mantha, Matt Coronato, and Rasmus Andersson.
Anthony Mantha Making Strong First Impression
With two goals and two assists in four games, Mantha has made a strong impression out of the gate. His highlights include a Gordie Howe hat trick in his season debut, and the 30-year-old got a taste of the Battle of Alberta, scoring the game-winning goal in the third period to help the Flames defeat their rival, the Edmonton Oilers.
Mantha seems to have found his stride in Calgary after struggling with consistency in previous years while bouncing between three different teams. The Flames needed a player like him — a veteran forward with the potential to be a reliable goal-scorer.
Jonathan Huberdeau has six points in four games. Mantha has helped spark his game, which is massive for the team. If Huberdeau can find the level he was at while with the Florida Panthers, the Flames will have a top-point producer on their roster.
The Door Has Opened for Matt Coronato
A healthy Calgary Flames team would have a few options to look at with the forward core. This has not been the case early in the season. Forwards Yegor Sharangovich, Kevin Rooney, and Sam Honzek have all had injury problems. This has opened the pathway wide open for young forward Matt Coronato.
Pat Steinberg recently reported that Coronato has been practicing on the first line since the injury to Honzek. The 21-year-old has deserved this chance on the first line after a spectacular preseason. He also had a 2 goal game on Tuesday where he helped take down Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. The next few weeks may determine whether or not Matt Coronato gains a full-time NHL role.
Rasmus Andersson Leading the Way
As the season moves along, the Calgary Flames must not let their foot off the gas. This team has been put down by a lot of hockey fans. Many members of the Calgary Flames want to prove everyone wrong. Rasmus Andersson is one of them. The veteran player has brought a lot of excitement to the early season.
The defenseman has six points in four games played. Calgary Flames fans have enjoyed watching Andersson’s stare-down celebration. He brings a lot of confidence to the team and has set the bar for the Flames blue line. Consistency is key in the NHL, will Rasmus Andersson keep up the excellent play?
The Calgary Flames take on the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night for what is expected to be a fantastic matchup.
